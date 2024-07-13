HeadRead 2024: In conversation with Swedish writer Tove Alsterdal

The 2024 HeadRead Literary Festival, featuring top authors from all over the world, took place in Tallinn earlier this year. In this video, Swedish writer Tove Alsterdal speaks to writer Jason Goodwin.

Tove Alsterdal is a Swedish journalist, screenwriter and drama and crime writer. Estonian readers know her best from the three books in the Ådalen series. Ådalen is located on the edge of civilization, deep in the forests of northern Sweden. The first book We Know You Remember (Rotvälta) Detective Eira Sjödin in the little town of Kramfors is facing her childhood nightmares dominated by fourteen-year-old murderer Olof; she now has to investigate the murder of his father. The book was awarded Best Swedish Crime Novel of the Year by Swedish Crime Writers' Academy in 2020.

The second book of the series, You Will Never Be Found (Slukhål) pits Eira's professional and private life against each other, with her mother suffering from dementia in a nursing home, and wrongfully imprisoned brother, and a crucial man in Eira's life going missing.

The third and final book of the series, The Deeper You Go (Djuphamn) takes the readers to the tumultuous 1960s via the bones of a man discovered at the bottom of the sea – while Eira herself is pregnant. At the 2024 HeadRead Literary Festival in Tallinn, Robin Robertson spoke to writer Jason Goodwin.

