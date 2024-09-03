HeadRead 2024: In conversation with British historian, presenter and author Lucy Worsley

The 2024 HeadRead Literary Festival, featuring top authors from all over the world, took place in Tallinn earlier this year. In this video, British historian, curator and television presente Lucy Worsley speaks to writer, translator and publisher Tauno Vahter.

Lucy Worsley is a familiar face to people all over the world with an interest in cultural history.

Since 2009, Worsley has presented an impressive range of television programs, series and documentary films on a range of different historical subjects. Among the topics she has explores are the Tudor and Romanov rulers, Queen Victoria, English life through the centuries, the history of food and fashion, and Mozart's visit to London.

In recent years alone, Worsley has made programs examining the lives of historical figures Florence Nightingale, Arthur Conan Doyle and Agatha Christie. It is in relation to her work on the latter that Worsley visited Tallinn this spring for the 2024 HeadRead. Her latest book "Agatha Christie: An Elusive Woman," aims to shed light, not only on Christie's mysterious life, but also on why she insisted on pretending she was "just" an ordinary housewife, when clearly she wasn't?

With access to personal letters and papers that have rarely been seen, Lucy Worsley's biography is both authoritative and entertaining and makes us realize what an extraordinary pioneer Agatha Christie was - truly a woman who wrote the twentieth century.

What is the appeal and the phenomenon of Agatha Christie – how did the facade of a housewife hide one of the most successful and beloved writers in history?

At the 2024 HeadRead Literary Festival in Tallinn, Lucy Worsley spoke to writer, translator and publisher Tauno Vahter.

