HeadRead 2024: In conversation with Swedish writer Anneli Jordahl

News
Anneli Jordahl.
Anneli Jordahl. Source: Kajsa Goransson
News

The 2024 HeadRead Literary Festival, featuring top authors from all over the world, took place in Tallinn earlier this year. In this video, Swedish writer Anneli Jordahl speaks to Saara Mildeberg.

Anneli Jordahl has now authored around ten books. Her fifth novel The Bear Hunter's Daughters (Björnjägarens döttrar: En berättelse om sju Systrar), published in 2022, was inspired by the classical 19th-century novel Seven Brothers by Aleksis Kivi. In line with the spirit of the 21st century, Jordahl changes the brothers into sisters.

Moreover, whereas Kivi described how orphaned brothers end up at odds with society and flee to the forest, only to slowly but surely return to society, adapting is not as easy for the Bear Hunter's daughters – the girls are brought out of the cold by helicopter and many of them end up with social workers, and fate leads them to different directions.

Creating a wild atmosphere and haunting plot, Jordahl shows that in a male-dominated society, it is nearly impossible for women to impose their authentic will and find a place in life on their terms.

At the 2024 HeadRead Literary Festival in Tallinn, Anneli Jordahl spoke to Saara Mildeberg.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch on etv

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:04

Transport Administration tests out chicanes to reduce drivers' speed in Otepää

14:42

Estonia contributes three times more than agreed in NATO to support Ukraine

14:03

HeadRead 2024: In conversation with Swedish writer Anneli Jordahl

13:38

HeadRead 2024: In conversation with Finnish author Elina Backman

13:19

HeadRead 2024: In conversation with Swedish writer Tove Alsterdal

13:02

HeadRead 2024: In conversation with Hungarian writer Krisztina Tóth

12:50

HeadRead 2024: In conversation with Scottish poet Robin Robertson

12:40

Estonia keep Euro 2025 hopes alive after 1-1 draw in Luxembourg

12:00

No more years of Hurt for Flora as coach steps down after Champions League loss

11:10

Gallery: 2024 Võnge Festival kicks off at Estonian Open Air Museum

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.07

Temporary traffic stoppages due to filming on Sunday, Tuesday

11.07

First Tartu-Riga train connection test to take place in August

12.07

Boats arrive in Tallinn ports for this weekend's Tall Ships Races

10.07

New alcohol limit, parking rules now in force on e-scooter riders

11.07

Report: Estonia spends too much on 'luxurious' school buildings

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11.07

Delfi: Estonia among worst in Europe for data speeds, prices

12.07

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas may submit resignation on Monday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo