HeadRead Literary Festival starts on Wednesday

The annual HeadRead Literary Festival started in Tallinn on Wednesday and visitors can experience the world of literature through conversations with authors, theater and music performances, and literary walks.

From today until Sunday, a host of famous Estonian and international literary names will be in Tallinn.

The opening evening of the festival gives the floor to young people, but the main venue at the Estonian Writers' Union will also host pairs of authors, such as Urmas Vadi and Sven Mikser, Sveta Grigorjeva and Piret Jaaks, and Tiit Aleksejev and Meelis Friedenthal.

Vladimir Loginov's experimental film on Sveta Grigorjeva's poetry will have its premiere at the Sõprus Cinema, audiences can enjoy a special program on Elin Toona and the heritage of Ruhnu Island at the Estonian Writers' Union.

The talk is followed by a performance of traditional Ruhnu music and stories performed by Kairi Leivo, Karoliina Kreintaal, and Lee Taul. The event marks the 80th anniversary of when the people of Ruhnu fled to Sweden, disrupting the island's centuries-long cultural heritage.

The National Library will host a panel discussion on the impact of literature and this year's poetry mass is held at the Church of the Holy Spirit.

Foreign authors this year include Lucy Worsley, the joint chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces, Sami author Tina Harnesk and Nathalie Papin, the star of contemporary French youth drama.

We can also look forward to the first performance of the Latvian group of female stand-up comics (Sieviešu stendaps).

The Estonian Children's Literature Center continues as the hub for an excellent program for little readers, featuring meetings with Marc Boutavant, illustrator of the Dumpster Dog series, and Finnish artist and children's author Katri Kirkkopelto. Estonian authors Leelo Tungal, Maian Kärmas, Liis Sein, and Anti Saar will also make appearances.

Literary walks in Estonian and Russian will be conducted by Josef Kats, Elle-Mari Talivee and Sirli Staub.

The boundaries of literature will also be expanded by events like Crazed Tallinn at the Estonian Writers' Union and an India-themed evening at Ait.

There will also be a special cooperation with the events series Sound Language, offering a mixture of discussions and music titled 'Combing the Basilisk'.

It is a tight schedule on Saturday at Aida young poets and "Nice-Luule" will perform their texts, alongside Elo Viidig, Rika Tapper, Janika Läänemets, Maryliis Teinfeldt-Grins, and Mirjam Parve.

The festival takes place between May 29-June 2. The full program is available on the festival's website.

