Estonian Women's Union to stop picking mother and father of the year

Monika Haukanõmm.
Monika Haukanõmm. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Estonian Women's Union has decided to discontinue the tradition of electing a mother and father of the year nationwide and holding relevant concert ceremonies at the Estonia Opera Theater. Every county will pick its own mother and father of the year moving forward.

"We have been sowing positivity on a nationwide scale for 25 years, and every corner of Estonia picks its own mother and father of the year anyway. In other words, it is time to hand matters over to them," head of the union Monika Haukanõmm said on Vikerraadio.

"We have also been criticized for picking a single mother of the year and father of the year in the first place. Now, people can set up their favored candidates on the county level," she noted.

Haukanõmm said that the Estonian Women's Union made it its mission to turn Mother's Day and Father's Day into national holidays 36 years ago. "And it happened."

"That is also when he started picking a mother and father of the year. In that time, we've been promoting the importance of children having both a mother and a father, and that the latter is no less important than the former," Haukanõmm said.

The annual mother and father of the year titles have been bestowed at the Estonia Opera Theater since 1998. ERR has broadcast the event in the past.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

