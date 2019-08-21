Tallinn Photomonth: Visual essay 'Mercury' coming to Tallinn Art Hall

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Culture
ERR News
The exhibition opens on Sept. 13, with a guided tour to follow a day later.
The exhibition opens on Sept. 13, with a guided tour to follow a day later.
This year's Tallinn Photomonth features an exhibition at Tallinn Art Hall of artist Simon Dybbroe Møller's visual essay, "Mercury." The exhibition brings together artworks by international artists alongside found material and arcane artefacts, and explores how photography has transformed itself from a physical object into a mere reference point.

The exhibition, put together in cooperation with Post Brothers, "provides a lens to critically examine the ways in which we perceive the world through technological development," the organizers write in their update.

"Photography as a material process had quite a short life. One could mark the endpoints of its historical moment as ranging from the toxic mercury fumes of the daguerreotype to the computer-generated quicksilver of the shape-shifting android assassin T-1000 in the film Terminator 2. Now the field of photography has itself become mercury-like. Liquid, protean, mutable, and fast flowing. Magically reflective, moving at the slightest touch," writes Dybbroe Møller in his essay.

Mercury expands Dybbroe Møller's consideration of the photographic into an embodied visual essay comprised of artworks by international artists alongside found material and arcane artefacts. The exhibition explores how photography has transformed itself from a physical object into a mere reference point. An abstract term that we apply to stuff, a part of the crystalline lens through which we perceive the world, a measuring stick that we carry around with us and relate everything to. It has become an ecology or, rather, the very terms through which our environment is apprehended and develops.

As a supplement to the exhibition, Dybbroe Møller and Post Brothers will also present Lifeblood Film Club, a series of screenings of moving images concerning the relationship between the camera and the body, including iconic works by such artists as Stan Brakhage, Kate Craig, Barbara Hammer, Laure Prouvost, James Williamson and more.

Mercury: A Visual Essay by Simon Dybbroe Møller

Curator: Post Brothers

Artists: Thomas Bayrle, Nina Beier, Alexandra Bircken, Georgia Gardner Gray, Edith Karlson, Elke Krystufek, Jochen Lempert, John Miller, Rait Prääts, Heji Shin, Sung Tieu, Sophus Tromholt, Andrew Norman Wilson and more.

The exhibition opens on Friday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. A curatorial tour by Post Brothers and Simon Dybbroe Møller takes place on Sept. 14 at 2 p.m., followed by the first screening of Lifeblood Film Club at 7 p.m. at Tallinn's Kuku club on the same day.

--

Editor: Dario Cavegn

tallinn photomonth


