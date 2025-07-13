X!

British photojournalist's new exhibition explores Narva's 'Factory of Phantoms'

News
A photo from Tim Bird's new Narva exhibition
A photo from Tim Bird's new Narva exhibition "Lost Cathedrals of Industry." Source: Tim Bird
News

This July, a new exhibition about Narva's storied Kreenholm factory by British photojournalist Tim Bird is set to open at the city's Town Hall building. Bird has been fascinated by Kreenholm ever since his first visit to the abandoned factory in 2023.

The Kreenholm factory in Narva was not just a factory – it was a world of its own. The industrial giant on the banks of the Narva River employed thousands of people and shaped the identity of the region for more than a century. This microcosm encompassed modern industrial technology as well as strict working and living conditions, international capital and the joys and stresses of everyday life for local people.

The future of Kreenholm is now in Swedish hands, with the site owned by Narva Gate OÜ, a company set up in 2007 by two leading Scandinavian investment groups, Gabrielsson Invest AB and CA Fastigheter AB.  Their activities in Estonia focus on strategic investments with the potential to shape urban space and support regional development.

Kreenholm is also seen as an opportunity – not just in the restoration of the industrial sprawl of the past, but in its meaningful development through culture, enterprise and community life. In this way, the story of Kreenholm continues through a shared Nordic-Estonian vision.

Tim Bird's photographic exhibition invites visitors to step into Kreenholm's layered historical space and to look at it with a new perspective – not only as a grand building of the past, but as a story that spans borders and eras. Kreenholm lives on – not only in memories, but also in visions that link the Nordic countries and Estonia in a shared vision of the future.

"Before my first visit in April 2023, I had never heard of Kreenholm. But on a trip to Narva with other British travel writers, our hosts had spoken excitedly of a giant abandoned industrial site that was open to tourists only by appointment," said Bird.

Narva's Kreenholm factory. Source: Station Narva

"It was 'amazing' and 'extraordinary,' they said. I wondered how these superlatives might apply to an abandoned factory. There are crumbling industrial buildings littering the world, not least those parts of it formerly under Soviet rule. What was so especially enchanting about this one?"

It didn't take long for Bird to understand what his hosts meant.

"From the first moment of that first visit, I was in awe – of the factory's palatial scale, of the remnants of its former industrial glory. Colored layers of paint peeled back from rows of iron pillars that were formerly needed to bear the massive weight of machinery. In an otherwise empty hall that once echoed with the rattle and clank of spinning machines, the silence was punctuated with the occasional flap of cooing pigeons."

"The peeling paint of the walls and classical pillar heads revealed pastel pinks and soft greens, as if its initial design had taken into account the abstract beauty of eventual decay. I wandered from floor to silent floor, imagining the rhythms of the machinery and specks of cotton caught in slanted sunlight."

Originally from southeast England, photojournalist Tim Bird moved to Finland in 1982 and has since written about Finland, Estonia and the rest of the Nordic and Baltic regions for many magazines, websites and books.

Tim Bird's exhibition "Kreenholm – Factory of Phantoms" opens on Friday, July 18 at Narva Town Hall. The exhibition will remain on display until September 26. His article about Kreenholm: "Lost Cathedrals of Industry" can be read in full at Hidden Compass here.

More information about the exhibition in Narva is available (in Estonian) here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:25

British photojournalist's new exhibition explores Narva's 'Factory of Phantoms'

16:01

Further renting of prison spaces depends on Estonia's capacity to provide services

15:30

Estonia's Ruhnu island aiming to run on entirely renewable energy by 2030

14:29

Spanish media: Estonian number one Karl Jakob Hein linked with Sevilla move

13:50

Estonia launches digital services initiative to support Ukrainian war veterans

13:11

Tartu begins detailed planning process for Kvartal center extension

12:30

HeadRead 2025: In conversation with British writer Daisy Goodwin

11:57

HeadRead 2025: In conversation with British crime writer Clare Mackintosh

11:20

Gallery: KiKuMu cinema, art and music festival gets underway in Jäneda

10:40

Estonia's Mark Lajal one win away from main draw at Los Cabos Open

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.07

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

12.07

Estonian troops fire HIMARS rockets for first time off Saaremaa coast

12.07

Friday storms knock out power to thousands, more outages likely Saturday Updated

11.07

Finland also looking at scope for prison rental agreement with Estonia

11.07

Lux Express buses to stop at Tallinn's D-terminal from July 14

10.07

Tallinn's Coca-Cola plaza cinema complex gets new name after refurbishment

11.07

Study: Accessibility in Tallinn often more illusion than reality

11.07

Meteorologist: All thunderstorm hazards are possible over next 24 hours

12.07

Tartu hopes to attract more airline routes to the city in coming years

12.07

Estonian apartment associations eager to buy generators with state support

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo