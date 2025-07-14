Thunderstorm forces legendary rockers Nazareth to cut short Narva show

Last weekend, the hotly-anticipated "Narva Bike" festival took place in the Estonian border town for the first time after a nine-year hiatus. However, heavy rain and thunderstorms forced legendary Scottish rock band Nazareth, who were headlining the event, to bring a premature end to their show just 3 songs in.

Fans of biking and rock n' roll may have been hoping for a little "Rain on the Window" when legendary Scottish rockers Nazareth performed in Narva on Friday night. What they got, however, was far heavier than that.

According to those in attendance, Nazareth were three songs into their headline set before a heavy thunderstorm forced them to cut the show short. Prior to that, the legendary Scottish band, whose hits include "Love Hurts," "Dream On" and "Where Are You Now" had been on good form.

"Nazareth look and sound epic against the background of the approaching thunderstorm and the Narva Castle," wrote local radio journalist Boriss Gorski on social media.

However, things soon took a turn for the worse.

As Narva-based journalist Roman Vikulov noted on his social media page, bassist Pete Egnew, who has been a member of Nazareth since 1968, expressed fears that the thunderstorm in Narva might send him to an early grave.

Festivalgoers, whose tents were pitched near the Narva Castle had a real struggle to prevent the wind from whisking them away, the Narva Gazette reported.

"Although it is not the first time a band has had to cancel a concert due to the weather, even they said this festival will be memorable for them," event organizer Grigory Malyshkin said afterwards.

Malyshkin added that the adverse weather conditions had also put a dampener on the performances of the other bands on the bill during the festival.

