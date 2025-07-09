X!

Narva photography exhibition explores city's familiar sites from unexpected angles

News
Photographer Dmitri Fedotkin's exhibition in Narva.
Open gallery
26 photos
News

A new exhibition by photographer Dmitri Fedotkin is now open at Narva's Central Library. "Algorithms: The Illusion of Proximity" explores familiar places from unusual angles, inviting visitors to consider how chance meetings and unexpected conversations can change their perceptions of the surroundings.

In addition to photographs, the exhibition also includes short videos featuring conversations with people whom Dmitri Fedotkin, a Narva-based photographer and ERR correspondent in Ida-Viru County, either met by chance or knew before, but looked at from a new perspective. The exhibition invites visitors to explore the familiar in new ways – as if they are walking through the city in a leisurely way but noticing details that are usually missed.

"What is it that makes us closer to each other – the coinciding of perspectives, having a common city or asking a random question to a stranger?" Fedotkin said,  adding that "Algorithms: The Illusion of Proximity" is the result of a long-standing aim to create a project combining photos of the city with video interviews.

In the exhibition, some of the best-known locations in Narva are shown from unexpected perspectives. Moments that often go unnoticed amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life here become the center of attention.

"It seems that you know a person, but then suddenly they turn out to be a keen musician, an avid world traveler or a reader of literature in Norwegian. It seems that you know your street, but for some reason you have never noticed a beautiful architectural detail or forgotten why it is named the way it is," Fedotkin told ERR's Russian-language portal.

"The project reminds us that algorithms – both digital and social – shape our perceptions of the world. They tell us routes, dictate tastes and impose decisions, making life convenient, but sometimes too predictable," Fedotkin said.

"Algorithms: The Illusion of Proximity" is open to the public on the 4th floor of the Narva Central Library on weekdays until the end of August.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Viktor Solts, Michael Cole

Related

watch live

song festival news

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Estonian strawberries ripened later this year due to cold and rainy summer

19:48

Tartu open-air film festival to show classic movies about love this August

19:28

Regional minister hopeful of political consensus on cat microchipping

18:49

Narva photography exhibition explores city's familiar sites from unexpected angles

18:10

Other Tartu mayoral candidates oppose Center's free public transport pitch

17:55

Estonian folk band Duo Ruut: Fans' heartfelt comments help us in tough moments

17:19

Australian Estonian electronic music pioneer Olev Muska back with new album

16:23

FCI Levadia go down 0-1 in Champions League clash with Latvian side RFS

15:27

More international students choosing Estonia for university

14:30

50,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food to 10%

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.07

Estonia's state app-as-ID function goes live Updated

08.07

2 high-rise buildings to replace Tallinn's Stockmann building

14:30

50,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food to 10%

11:30

Estonia may block EU's new Russia sanctions package if oil price cap not lowered

08.07

Consumer confidence gap between rich and poor wider than ever in Estonia

08.07

Sidewalk stopping ban posing challenges for many Tallinn businesses

08.07

Setomaa village church reconsecrated after community-led rebuild

11:14

Conductor Neeme Järvi recovering after fall during Song Festival encore

06.07

Watch again: 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival main concert

09:15

Poll: Reform slumps to fourth place

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo