Gallery: New Tallinn group show celebrates artist, curator Reet Varblane

A new group exhibition at Tallinn's Vabaduse Gallery pays tribute to the life and work of Estonian artist and curator Reet Varblane (1952–2023).

Titled "Connecting Link," the show celebrates Varblane's life and career and includes documentation of her final major curatorial project, "Baton from Kütiorg to Kadriorg. Force. Spirit. Power," which she was unable to complete.

The exhibition is also a contemplation on both the mystery of humankind's inner world and death as a vital force.

Curators Ulla Juske and Jana Huul encourage visitors to think of death not as a final and irreversible end, but as part of a dynamic process where life and death are intertwined.

"What if grief was not only the pain of loss, but a creative force that would open the way to memories, connections and new beginnings?" they ask. "What if we thought of the relationship with the dead as a living and meaningful one, where the departed remain among us through stories, dreams, rituals and actions?"

Organizers say this is the kind of dialogue in which Reet Varblane — art historian, curator, mother, grandmother, friend and colleague — lives on.

The memorial exhibition was brought together by Varblane's Vabaduse Gallery colleague and friend Marje Taska.

Participating artists include Sveta Grigorjeva, Eva Labotkin, Villu Plink, Jüri Ojaver, Marje Taska and Silja Saarepuu, with Plink also serving as exhibition designer.

"Connecting Link" runs at Vabaduse Gallery in Tallinn's Freedom Square through Wednesday, October 15.

