X!

Estonian basketball star Henri Drell signs for Joventut Badalona

News
Henri Drell playing for Tenerife.
Henri Drell playing for Tenerife. Source: FIBA Champions League.
News

Estonian basketball star Henri Drell has signed for Catalan club Joventut Badalona.

Rumors about Drell's move to Joventut had been circulating all summer, with a deal finally announced on Tuesday, September 16.

The Estonian has signed an initial two-month contract with the Spanish club, with the option to extend the agreement until the summer.

This season, Joventut will compete in the Spanish league and the FIBA Champions League.

In March 2024, Drell became only the second Estonian to play in the NBA, following in the footsteps of Martin Muursalu. Drell went on to make four appearances for the Chicago Bulls.

For most of his career in the United States, Drell played in the NBA's minor league, the G-League, first for Windy City Bulls and then for the Rip City Remix.

In March 2025, Drell signed a contract with Tenerife and played 12 games in the Spanish top league, as well as 3 games in the Champions League.

In 2024, ERR conducted an in-depth interview with Drell, which can be found here.

----

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Viktor Solts

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Estonian comic book artist presents graphic novel about Arvo Pärt in the US

19:53

Fermi Energia and Aecon begin cooperation on small modular reactor construction

19:45

Estonian basketball star Henri Drell signs for Joventut Badalona

19:37

Gallery: Narva lions removed from riverside promenade for restoration

19:28

Estonian Ambassador to Israel Andres Vosman presents credentials

19:17

Tartu's Vabaduse puiestee re-opens to traffic

18:50

PM: Defense is top priority in state budget

18:25

Ülle Madise: Things aren't great when it comes to the principle of legality

18:01

Gallery: Russian dropped as Tallinn theater renamed Downtown Theater

17:39

New Estonian law to cap fish sales to 10 kilograms per person, hike fines

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.09

Estonian observer: Charlie Kirk's Ukraine stance full of Russian propaganda

08:44

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

15.09

Bolt's first green hydrogen-powered taxis on the streets of Tallinn

15.09

Estonian agency to spend nearly €1 million to attract foreign tech talent

15.09

Estonia sees monthly births hold just under 800

13:55

Plan filed for new commercial and residential quarter in Tallinn

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

15.09

Estonian expert: Ukraine's port strike further gums up Russian oil exports

12:25

Experts: European Union's 'chat control' plan a blow to free speech

15.09

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt announces break from competitive sport

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo