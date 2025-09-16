Estonian basketball star Henri Drell signs for Joventut Badalona

Rumors about Drell's move to Joventut had been circulating all summer, with a deal finally announced on Tuesday, September 16.

The Estonian has signed an initial two-month contract with the Spanish club, with the option to extend the agreement until the summer.

This season, Joventut will compete in the Spanish league and the FIBA Champions League.

In March 2024, Drell became only the second Estonian to play in the NBA, following in the footsteps of Martin Muursalu. Drell went on to make four appearances for the Chicago Bulls.

For most of his career in the United States, Drell played in the NBA's minor league, the G-League, first for Windy City Bulls and then for the Rip City Remix.

In March 2025, Drell signed a contract with Tenerife and played 12 games in the Spanish top league, as well as 3 games in the Champions League.

In 2024, ERR conducted an in-depth interview with Drell, which can be found here.

