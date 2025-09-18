X!

Ann Marii Kivikas just misses out on Tokyo world championships 200m semis

Ann Marii Kivikas placed seventh in her 200m heat in Tokyo.
Ann Marii Kivikas placed seventh in her 200m heat in Tokyo. Source: SCANPIX*AP
Estonian sprinter Ann Marii Kivikas placed seventh in her heat at the ongoing Tokyo World Championships women's 200 meters sprint.

Kivikas, 23, put in a time of 23.14, just a tenth of a second slower than her PB of 23.04 set earlier this year, also a domestic record. However, this was not enough to progress to the semifinals.

Kivikas started in heat five just before 2 p.m. Estonian time Wednesday, a race that included favorite Shericka Jackson (Jamaica), a world champion over the distance in 2022 and 2023.

The fastest three of each heat progressed to the semifinals, joined by the next six fastest women.

Kivikas started the heat strongly, but things became harder for her once she reached the straight.

"I saw at the end of the 100 meters, from the corner of my eye, where the other competitors were, and I was myself surprised. But yes, the second half of the distance, maybe the last 60 meters, saw a very big suffering," she told ERR post-race.

"I am highly proud and thankful that I got here. One has to start somewhere; today I did not make it through the first round, but I think that the year after next, the clear goal is to reach the semifinals," she added.

Kivikas was 31st from an overall 47 women and missed out on the semis by 13 hundredths of a second.

Jackson did indeed go through to the semis after winning the heat with a time of 22.33, joined by Briton Amy Hunt (22.57) and Belgian Imke Vervaet (22.74) from that heat.

The overall fastest heat times went to two Americans, Anavia Battle (22.07), followed by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (22.24). Jackson was third fastest overall.

The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, the final on Friday.

The world championships are in Tokyo just four years after the city hosted the 2020 Olympics, put back a year due to the pandemic.

Estonia has sent 10 competitors to Tokyo, five men and five women. Of other athletes, Marleen Mülla failed to qualify in the pole vault, while the remainder have yet to compete. Elisabeth Pihela (high jump) is in action today, Thursday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Ann Marii Kivikas just misses out on Tokyo world championships 200m semis

