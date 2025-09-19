Pippi Lotta Enok posts no-score in Tokyo world champs heptathlon high jump

Estonian heptathlete Pippi Lotta Enok's Tokyo World Championships got off to a poor start when she posted a no-score in the high jump.

Enok put in a time of 13.86, 0.21 seconds short of her PB, in the opening event, the 100-meter hurdles.

However, things took a disastrous turn when the 23-year-old Estonian knocked down the high jump bar in all three attempts at just 1.65, posting a no-score as a result.

Following the hurdles, the lead overall had been taken by Taliyah Brooks (U.S.).

