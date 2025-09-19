X!

Team Estonia funding to rise to €9.7 million in 2026

News
Katrina Lehis, olympic women's epee medalist and a key member of Team Estonia.
Katrina Lehis, olympic women's epee medalist and a key member of Team Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A €2 million hike in funding for professional sports under the Team Estonia umbrella has been agreed on for next year, as part of the 2026 state budget.

Under the agreed entry in the 2026 state budget bill, Team Estonia's budget is set to grow from its current €7.7 million to €9.7 million.

This additional funding will be distributed among athletes, national teams, and support services, to ensure the support for top athletes remains competitive internationally, its authors say.

"Every sports and cultural event helps to make Estonia larger in the world. The advantage of our country is strong and professional organizers, who have already proven themselves internationally and shown themselves in a very good light," Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) said of the funding hike. Sport falls under the culture ministry's remit.

Support for Team Estonia was last increased in 2023, and then by just €0.5 million.

"We thank Minister of Culture Heidy Purga and the sports-minded government cabinet for this decision. We also thank the entire sports community, which has been very active alongside us. This is a shared achievement," said Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) Secretary General Kristo Tohver.

"This decision is a big step forward for our top sports. The growth of Team Estonia's budget by €2 million means we can provide better support to athletes and teams than before. At the same time, it is fair to say that the real needs of top athletes are greater, and state funding does not yet cover everything. This means involving private funding and new initiatives will remain relevant, for example the crowdfunding platform Minu Sportlane, which allows the entire Estonian community to support athletes' journeys," Tohver added.

In 2026, the support for international cultural and sports events will increase by €2 million to €4 million, with €10.1 million invested since 2018, generating a reported €13.3 million in VAT revenue for Estonia.

The state budget negotiations go on from the end of summer until the drawing up of the state budget bill for the following year. This bill must pass three rounds of votes at the Riigikogu, with the aim of passing before year-end.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:58

Three Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace, linger for 12 minutes Updated

17:50

EDF colonel: Russian advances in Ukraine slowest in past five months

16:32

Estonian ministry issues note to Russia over ads for study in occupied Ukraine

16:26

Bill could exempt select skilled workers from Estonia's immigration quota

16:01

EDF colonel: Russian troops used in Zapad 2025 have already relocated

15:22

Tõnis Saarts: Unprecedented local elections

15:16

Team Estonia funding to rise to €9.7 million in 2026

15:01

Pippi Lotta Enok posts no-score in Tokyo world champs heptathlon high jump

14:58

SDE chair: I paid for services out of savings I kept in cash

14:51

Tallinn postpones presentation of new Liivalaia tänav project

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17:58

Three Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace, linger for 12 minutes Updated

16.09

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

18.09

Estonia expands sanction to universally ban Russian LNG

18.09

Temporary traffic changes during Kadriorg Light Festival this weekend

17.09

Estonia and South Africa strengthen ties with visa-free travel agreement

18.09

Estonian government approves draft sexual consent law

16.09

Experts: European Union's 'chat control' plan a blow to free speech

18.09

Government confirms 10-percent pay rise for teachers in 2026

18.09

Reconstruction work begins on Tallinn's Peterburi tee

15.09

Estonian observer: Charlie Kirk's Ukraine stance full of Russian propaganda

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo