Team Estonia funding to rise to €9.7 million in 2026

A €2 million hike in funding for professional sports under the Team Estonia umbrella has been agreed on for next year, as part of the 2026 state budget.

Under the agreed entry in the 2026 state budget bill, Team Estonia's budget is set to grow from its current €7.7 million to €9.7 million.

This additional funding will be distributed among athletes, national teams, and support services, to ensure the support for top athletes remains competitive internationally, its authors say.

"Every sports and cultural event helps to make Estonia larger in the world. The advantage of our country is strong and professional organizers, who have already proven themselves internationally and shown themselves in a very good light," Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) said of the funding hike. Sport falls under the culture ministry's remit.

Support for Team Estonia was last increased in 2023, and then by just €0.5 million.

"We thank Minister of Culture Heidy Purga and the sports-minded government cabinet for this decision. We also thank the entire sports community, which has been very active alongside us. This is a shared achievement," said Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) Secretary General Kristo Tohver.

"This decision is a big step forward for our top sports. The growth of Team Estonia's budget by €2 million means we can provide better support to athletes and teams than before. At the same time, it is fair to say that the real needs of top athletes are greater, and state funding does not yet cover everything. This means involving private funding and new initiatives will remain relevant, for example the crowdfunding platform Minu Sportlane, which allows the entire Estonian community to support athletes' journeys," Tohver added.

In 2026, the support for international cultural and sports events will increase by €2 million to €4 million, with €10.1 million invested since 2018, generating a reported €13.3 million in VAT revenue for Estonia.

The state budget negotiations go on from the end of summer until the drawing up of the state budget bill for the following year. This bill must pass three rounds of votes at the Riigikogu, with the aim of passing before year-end.

