Ex-Liverpool player appeals for hike to Estonian sports coaches' wages

Klavan, who played for the Reds from 2016–2018 and is now club president at JK Tallinna Kalev, was joined by the representatives of five other Meistriliiga, second-tier Esiliiga and lower league clubs, in submitting the appeal.

The communication is addressed to Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) and Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) at a time when 2026 state budget talks are ongoing. The full text of the appeal follows.

We are turning to you with a concern which directly affects the future and well-being of Estonian society. We are convinced that the long-term success of the Republic of Estonia is inseparably linked to the people's mental and physical health. Unfortunately, today we are facing deepening problems: A deterioration of public health, sedentary lifestyles, and growing digital dependence, which affect especially the young. These phenomena are bringing about ever larger expenses for our healthcare system, whose burden is inevitably growing as a result of demographic changes. This in turn will also directly affect the capacity of the Estonian state to defend itself.

The role of the coach in society

In a situation such as this, the role of the sports coach is exceptionally important. A coach is not merely a sports instructor, but an educator, mentor and role model, one who guides young people toward a healthy lifestyle and helps shape them into responsible and confident members of society. He or she teaches teamwork, discipline, and determination – skills which accompany a person throughout their life. A coach's daily work directly contributes to the promotion of public health, and helps to prevent diseases whose treatment would cost society multiple times more in the future.

Unfair pay gap

Regrettably, the true value of coaches' work is not reflected in their pay. National statistics show that the average gross salary of coaches (across all sports) is about €1,400 [per month]. At the same time, it is €1,600 for cultural workers and €1,820 for teachers. This difference is unjustifiably large, bearing in mind that the contribution of a coach is essentially equivalent to that of a teacher. Coaches can rightfully be considered educational workers, whose role in the development of our children and the future of society is invaluable. According to official data, there are more than 4,200 coaches across Estonia, who on a daily basis work to promote the mental and physical health of more than 130,000 young people, plus 55,000 adults.

The state's contribution is not enough

For the sake of long-term and sustainable development, action must be taken immediately. The state's support for coaches has remained at the same level since 2023, but during this time prices have risen by nearly 14 percent and the average wage by nearly 12 percent.

This means that the state's contribution to ensuring a livable income for coaches is clearly below needs. Raising coaches' salaries is unavoidable, so that talented and motivated young specialists remain in the profession and consistently contribute to the development of their field and themselves. This increases the attractiveness of the coaching profession and ensures that our children receive the best possible guidance at every age.

Coaches are also teachers

Supporting coaches is not merely the duty of sports clubs or federations, but the responsibility of the whole society and the state. By investing in coaches, we invest directly in children's health and education – and thereby in Estonia's future. In recent appearances, members of the government have highlighted various occupational groups with the greatest likelihood of receiving a pay raise – teachers, rescue workers, and police officers – but coaches have been left out of this list. This has left the impression that their contribution is not valued enough, even though they are precisely the ones who daily shape our children's values, help create role models, and maintain the health of the people.

Appeal

We are asking the prime minister and the minister of culture, during the budget negotiations, to raise the necessity of improving coaches' salary conditions and, by prioritizing the issue, also to find the necessary resources for that.

Respectfully, Ragnar Klavan, President of JK Tallinna Kalev; Veiko Veskimäe, Paide Linnameeskond president; Kalmar Liiv, CEO of Harju JK Laagri; Martin Reim, Viimsi JK president; Mart Raamat, board chair of Tartu JK Welco; Kuno Tehva, Nõmme Kalju JK president.

Ragnar Klavan ran for presidency of the Estonian FA (EJL) in June but was defeated in the vote by incumbent Aivar Pohlak.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!