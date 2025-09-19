High jumper Elisabeth Pihela through to Tokyo world championships finals

Jumping in qualification group B, Pihela, 21, cleared both the opening height of 1.83 and the following 1.88, on her first attempt. She had already cleared the same height twice this summer. The best result of her indoor season, meanwhile, had been 1.89, set at the European championships.

Had she cleared the next stage, 1.92, Pihela would have equaled her personal best, but the bar came down on all three attempts. Nonetheless, she had jumped high enough to secure a place in the final on Sunday, finishing 12th out of the 16 who have gone through.

Seven women, including the main gold contenders, did clear 1.92, on their first attempt.

Estonia has sent 10 competitors to Tokyo, five men and five women. Of other athletes, Marleen Mülla (pole vault) and Ann Marii Kivikas (200 meters) have failed to make the finals, while the remainder have yet to compete. The world championships run to Sunday.

