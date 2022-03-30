Estonia men's football team loses 2:0 away to Cyprus

Estonia's Ragnar Klavan at an earlier Estonia-Cyprus encounter.
Estonia's Ragnar Klavan at an earlier Estonia-Cyprus encounter. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonia's men's national football team lost 2:0 in Tuesday's UEFA Nations League clash in Cyprus, as a result falling to the foot of the table.

Cyprus were down to 10 men for the whole of the second half, after midfielder Danilo Špoljarić (Apollon Limassol) was sent off after obtaining a second yellow, just after the break.

The visitors had already gone 1:0 up after 19 minutes (Marinos Tzionis, winger, Sporting Kansas City), and four minutes into the second half they got their second from striker Pieros Sotiriou (FC Astana), the last goal of the encounter (see highlights video below, commentary in Estonian).

Despite Estonia's Swiss manager Thomas Häberli bringing on striker Sergei Zenjov (Tallinna FC Flora) and defender Sander Puri (Tartu JK Tammeka) , and later Erik Sorga (IFK Göteborg) on, the hosts were unable to find the net, though Sorga had a shot saved by Cypriot 'keeper Neofytos Michael (APOEL) late on in the game.

Estonia is now in the bottom-tier D-division, having been in the C-Division, ERR's sports portal reports.

The Nations League has taken place every two years since its foundation in 2018, and replaces the friendlies often played in FIFA's international calendar with a more competitive format.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

