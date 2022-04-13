Tallinn to involve 500 cyclists in mapping survey

Tallinn is inviting 500 cyclists to take part in an international mobility survey to help the capital become more bike-friendly.

Tallinn is taking part in the international project "Bicification - increasing bicycle use in urban traffic", which aims to support European cities in their transition to green and active mobility.

In the near future, around 40 kilometers of new cycle paths are planned in Tallinn's city center, the council said in a statement, in addition to improving the safety of existing cycle paths and roads.

"Our aim is to gradually implement the Tallinn Cycling Strategy and promote cycling as an everyday means of transport," said Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet.

"It is important that such development projects involve people who actually use the city's bicycle paths on a daily basis. This way, we can find out whether the planned routes are convenient and safe, and whether they are actually on the trajectories that cyclists use."

The survey will start on June 1 and will end on September 30.

The project is open to all citizens living or working in Tallinn, aged 18 or over at the time of registration and using a smartphone. Participants will be able to attach a Pin Bike kit to their bicycle, which will be used to map the cyclist's movements. The project is only open to regular bikes, participation with electric bikes is not allowed.

Tallinn University of Technology will process the data.

Registration opens on April 12.

Each participant will be able to earn cycling mileage rewards of up to €1 per day and €30 per month. The reward is based on the number of kilometers cycled in the urban area indicated on the following map: https://link.pin.bike/TallinnMap.

For every €10 collected, the app automatically generates a €10 voucher that can be used in various shops in Tallinn that participate in the project.

The project will involve 1,500 users from Tallinn in Estonia, Istanbul in Turkey and Braga in Portugal for four months.

Over the next five years, the plan is to involve 100,000 people from 90 cities across Europe. These users will receive rewards from local authorities. In turn, cities will receive valuable and reliable mobility data.

