Tallinn to involve 500 cyclists in mapping survey

News
A cyclist riding through Tallinn's Tammsaare Park.
A cyclist riding through Tallinn's Tammsaare Park. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Tallinn is inviting 500 cyclists to take part in an international mobility survey to help the capital become more bike-friendly.

Tallinn is taking part in the international project "Bicification - increasing bicycle use in urban traffic", which aims to support European cities in their transition to green and active mobility.

In the near future, around 40 kilometers of new cycle paths are planned in Tallinn's city center, the council said in a statement, in addition to improving the safety of existing cycle paths and roads.

"Our aim is to gradually implement the Tallinn Cycling Strategy and promote cycling as an everyday means of transport," said Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet.

"It is important that such development projects involve people who actually use the city's bicycle paths on a daily basis. This way, we can find out whether the planned routes are convenient and safe, and whether they are actually on the trajectories that cyclists use."

The survey will start on June 1 and will end on September 30.

The project is open to all citizens living or working in Tallinn, aged 18 or over at the time of registration and using a smartphone. Participants will be able to attach a Pin Bike kit to their bicycle, which will be used to map the cyclist's movements. The project is only open to regular bikes, participation with electric bikes is not allowed.

Tallinn University of Technology will process the data.

Registration opens on April 12. 

Each participant will be able to earn cycling mileage rewards of up to €1 per day and €30 per month. The reward is based on the number of kilometers cycled in the urban area indicated on the following map: https://link.pin.bike/TallinnMap.

For every €10 collected, the app automatically generates a €10 voucher that can be used in various shops in Tallinn that participate in the project.

The project will involve 1,500 users from Tallinn in Estonia, Istanbul in Turkey and Braga in Portugal for four months.

Over the next five years, the plan is to involve 100,000 people from 90 cities across Europe. These users will receive rewards from local authorities. In turn, cities will receive valuable and reliable mobility data.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:41

Finance ministry: Budget deficit stood at €142 million in February

14:10

Bank of Estonia: Labor market in strong position at start of 2022

13:51

Tallinn to involve 500 cyclists in mapping survey

13:15

Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia since war began

12:46

Estonia sets seal hunting quota at 55

12:13

New Tallinn hospital budget lines mostly still unclear

11:40

Ukrainian school opens for refugee children in Tallinn

11:17

Protest against women raped in war held outside Tallinn's Russian embassy

11:01

ISS chief: Ukraine war not led to worsened domestic situation in Estonia

10:50

Gray alder could be used for heating in place of Russian gas

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

11:17

Protest against women raped in war held outside Tallinn's Russian embassy

11.04

Yandex ban begins in Estonia on Monday

12.04

Tallinn to buy 23 new trams from Polish manufacturer

09:42

LSM: Whale spotted in the Gulf of Riga

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.04

Survey: Kremlin channels lose significance with Russian-speakers in Estonia

12.04

ISS: Right-wing extremist terrorism new potential threat

08:37

Estonian, Baltic presidents to meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: