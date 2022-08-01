Tallinn launches 'Bike to School' bike buying support measure

Teens riding bikes in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District.
Teens riding bikes in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The City of Tallinn opened applications Monday for €100 in support toward the purchase of a bike for children aged 10-15.

Tallinn's "Bike to School" support measure is aimed at encouraging children to earn their cyclist driving licenses, which help improve their safe traffic habits and awareness, as well as promoting them to bike more, according to a press release.

Estonia's capital city is offering a one-time subsidy of up to €100 for children aged 10-15 who have earned their bike driver's license this year, is a registered resident of Tallinn and has been purchased a bike within the same year their application is submitted.

Applications can be submitted online via Tallinn's e-services portal (link in Estonian).

A total of €100,000 from the 2022 city budget has been allocated to Tallinn's "Bike to School" project.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

