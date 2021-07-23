Gallery: Cyclists protest Elron's new bike ticket policy

News
Cyclists protest against Elron's new bike ticket policy.
19 photos
19 photos
News

Cyclists gathered to protest the introduction of bike fares on Elron trains on Thursday in Tallinn.

The protestors met outside the Superministry and told ETV's current affairs shows "Aktuaalne kaamera" that passengers should not have to pay to travel with a bike on the train.

Last week, Elron said it would ask travelers bringing their bikes on trains to pay for them, currently, bikes can be taken on the train for free. The company said a bike ticket could not be purchased in advance and would cost half the price of a regular ticket and a minimum of €1 in Tallinn. Elron justified the decision by saying more bikes are being brought onto the trains and they take up a lot of space.

On Thursday, protestors collected signatures to demand that a bicycle ticket should be reasonably priced and can be bought in advance, that there should be more space in wheelchairs for wheelchairs, prams and bicycles, and that bicycle carriages should be procured.

"People want to ride a bike /.../, just between cities. I even do it quite often and it's sensible like that," Jane, a protestor, said.

The new rules will come into effect on July 26 and will apply during the summer months.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

