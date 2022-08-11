6 collisions at Estonian railroad crossings during first half of 2022

The derailed train in Tartu County on March 11, 2022.
The derailed train in Tartu County on March 11, 2022. Source: ERR
Six accidents were reported at Estonian level crossings between vehicles and trains during the first half of the year, news portal Delfi reported on Thursday.

In total, nine people were injured and eight of those in one accident at Ropka crossing near Tartu in March. All collisions took place at crossings without barriers.

The number of accidents rose this year and has not been this high since 2019, data from the Estonian Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) shows. Between January and June last year there were four collisions and two in 2020.

"We can see that compared to last year, in the first half of this year, there have been more collisions between trains and vehicles, and due to one major accident, there have also been casualties," Kati Tamtik, head of the TTJA's construction and railway department, told Delfi.

"The main causes of collisions have been the inattention of drivers when approaching the railway crossing and choosing the wrong driving speed, which has not made it possible to make sure that crossing the railway is safe. The Ropka accident is still being investigated."

Tamtik said there have been no fatalities over the last three and a half years.

Editor: Helen Wright

