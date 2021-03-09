State in €10-million Swedish anti-tank weapons procurement

Estonia is to buy 250 Carl-Gustav M4 84mm anti-tank systems, along with ammunition, for around €9.8 million.

The state will purchase the arms from Swedish firm Saab, with delivery due 2021-2022, BNS reports, and will replace older variants of the same weapon.

Saab says the order was placed within a joint-framework agreement signed last year between Estonia, Latvia and the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV).

Ramil Lipp, head of armaments at the Center for Defense Investment (RKK), said that the systems will replace the Carl-Gustaf M2 grenade launchers the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) currently uses.

The order was placed in May last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!