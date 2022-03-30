Conscript in Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion dies at military camp

News
{{1648624740000 | amCalendar}}
Members of the Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion.
Members of the Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion. Source: EDF
News

A conscript serving in the Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) 2nd Infantry Brigade died on Tuesday as a result of a gunshot wound.

According to initial information, the conscript was alone at the scene at the time on Tuesday, the Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) said in a press release on Wednesday morning.

The conscript's body was found by their fellow servicemembers together with the police, at which point emergency services were called immediately.

The conscript's loved ones have been informed of their death, and the EDF is providing them with psychosocial support.

The EDF expresses its deepest condolences to the conscript's family, friends and fellow servicemembers, and is requesting that their loved ones be left to grieve in peace.

Crisis contacts

If you or a loved one are in crisis, you can reach out to a crisis hotline in your country, call emergency services or go to the nearest emergency room.

In Estonia
-Eluliin emotional support hotline (Estonian) at 655 8088
-Eluliin emotional support hotline (Russian) at 655 5688
-Tallinn psychological crisis hotline at 6 314 300

In the United Kingdom
-call 0800 689 5652

In the United States
-call 1-800-273-TALK or 988
-text HOME to 741741

In Canada
-call 1-833-456-4566
-text HOME to 686868

Internationally
-chat online at imalive.org

Editor: Aili Vahtla

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:22

Weather forecaster unhappy with Environment Agency rebrand

15:48

Market price of electricity to increase to €192.41 on Thursday

15:32

Watch again: Danish prime minister press conference from Tapa base Updated

15:29

EC director-general and Isamaa co-founder quits party

15:16

Bank of Estonia forecasts slight recession for 2022

15:00

Head of Rail Baltic Estonia: Construction stuck behind planning

14:47

Government issues €400 million worth of short-term bonds

14:16

Intelligence chief: Putin not likely to meet Zelenskyy any time soon

13:44

Estonia men's football team loses 2:0 away to Cyprus

13:13

Minister calls for ban on Yandex ride-hailing app in Estonia

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

29.03

Russia expels ten Baltic countries' diplomats

15:32

Watch again: Danish prime minister press conference from Tapa base Updated

29.03

NATO Baltic jets responded to Russian military flights 10 times last week

11:31

Conscript in Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion dies at military camp Updated

29.03

Tallinn to restrict traffic on Haabersti road for annual toad crossing

29.03

President to new ambassador: Russia bears a heavy burden on its conscience

29.03

Organizer abandons May 9 'Immortal Regiment' event in Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: