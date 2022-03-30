Conscript in Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion dies at military camp

A conscript serving in the Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) 2nd Infantry Brigade died on Tuesday as a result of a gunshot wound.

According to initial information, the conscript was alone at the scene at the time on Tuesday, the Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) said in a press release on Wednesday morning.

The conscript's body was found by their fellow servicemembers together with the police, at which point emergency services were called immediately.

The conscript's loved ones have been informed of their death, and the EDF is providing them with psychosocial support.

The EDF expresses its deepest condolences to the conscript's family, friends and fellow servicemembers, and is requesting that their loved ones be left to grieve in peace.

Crisis contacts

If you or a loved one are in crisis, you can reach out to a crisis hotline in your country, call emergency services or go to the nearest emergency room.

In Estonia

-Eluliin emotional support hotline (Estonian) at 655 8088

-Eluliin emotional support hotline (Russian) at 655 5688

-Tallinn psychological crisis hotline at 6 314 300

In the United Kingdom

-call 0800 689 5652

In the United States

-call 1-800-273-TALK or 988

-text HOME to 741741

In Canada

-call 1-833-456-4566

-text HOME to 686868

Internationally

-chat online at imalive.org