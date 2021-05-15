Gallery: Protesters in Tallinn demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions

A demonstration in protest against the government's coronavirus measures took place in Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square) in Tallinn Saturday afternoon.

Demonstrators, who were addressed by several prominent opponents of the restrictions including editor-in-chief of the Objektiiv portal Markus Järvi, and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MP Kalle Grünthal, say that the measures have hit several economic sectors heavily.

The protesters also called for the repeal of several laws, including one recent legislative amend which codified the working relationship between the Health Board (Terviseamet) and the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), particularly in monitoring adherence to restrictions.

Heavy rainfall accompanying a thunderstorm hit Tallinn while the protest was in progress (see gallery).

