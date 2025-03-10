X!

Police Museum hopes revamped smuggling exhibition will deter crime

Packs of contraband cigarettes on display by the PPA.
Packs of contraband cigarettes on display by the PPA. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
The Estonian Police Museum's updated smuggling exhibition puts confiscated goods on display — and also gives visitors a glimpse of what can happen if you get caught up in illegal activities.

At the Estonian Police Museum in Rakvere, visitors checking out the permanent exhibition "§moke. Smuggling: Confiscation and Punishment" first have to guess what contraband might be found in the museum's suitcase.

"You can scan the suitcase — though not your own personal suitcase," said museum director Andrus Eesmaa. "You can place it on the conveyor belt and then step into the role of a customs officer to figure out what's inside. We've hidden weapons and all sorts of other items in there."

A prison cell door also featured in the exhibition serves as a stark reminder of where breaking the law can lead.

"We're focused on prevention, and this exhibition illustrates that there's no point in smuggling cigarettes — nevermind smoking them," Eesmaa noted.

Likely the most intriguing for the museum's adult visitors is a display of confiscated packs of cigarettes.

"This is a private collection from a customs officer at the Luhamaa border checkpoint," the museum director said.

The display tends to prompt visitors to share their own stories, he added: "How they were caught smoking behind a woodpile by their grandparents, for example, and other such tales."

The exhibition also includes bicycles that Narva residents have walked across the border with contraband cigarettes stashed in their tires.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

