Car hit by bullets in Lihula shooting now on display at Police Museum

News
Car hit by bullets in the deadly Lihula shooting in June 2020, now located at the Estonian Police Museum in Rakvere.
Car hit by bullets in the deadly Lihula shooting in June 2020, now located at the Estonian Police Museum in Rakvere. Source: ERR
News

A Soviet-era Zhiguli hit by a barrage of bullets when happening to drive by a deadly active shooting in Lihula in June 2020 has reached the Estonian Police Museum in Rakvere.

Following the shooting, the vehicle was initially transported to Pärnu Police Station, where it was held as evidence. After the shooter was sentenced, the vehicle, at the victims' request, was donated to the Police Museum.

At the museum, the display is being used to illustrate how ballistics are conducted at crime scenes as well as what bullets end up looking like after being fired.

Deadly shooting two years ago

On June 6, 2020, Mikk Tarraste, 33, opened fire on a motorcyclist and two passenger vehicles carrying a total of nine people near the town of Lihula in Pärnu County, killing the driver of the motorcycle. He then opened fire on a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on Tuudi-Raudtee tee, killing one adult and injuring three others, including two children.

Initially sentenced to 20 years in prison, Tarraste's sentence was later revised to life, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court of Estonia this spring.

On June 4, Tarraste was found dead in prison. There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, the Ministry of Justice said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:54

Haapsalu, Lääne-Nigula to dispute Turba-Risti railway funding cut in court

16:51

Economist: Estonia's electricity price increase inexplicably large

16:24

Madise recommends Tallinn Prison improve conditions for female inmates

15:43

Car hit by bullets in Lihula shooting now on display at Police Museum

14:46

Calls to Estonian donation hotlines for Ukraine not tax-deductible

14:12

One-third of district heating gas can be replaced by shale oil

13:35

Electric bike share scheme opens in Hiiumaa

13:08

Tallinn exploring options for coordinating childcare institution locations

12:34

Government hoping for universal electricity service agreement by October

12:01

Tõnis Saarts: Kaja Kallas needs to get her 'backroom' working

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.07

Foreigner murdered in Tallinn in early July identified as trans Black woman

25.07

Electricity to be 30 times more expensive in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

26.07

Interior minister: Estonia alone cannot stop Russian tourists coming here Updated

26.07

Wise hiring 70 for new Tartu office

09:55

Estonia's consumer spending at record high

26.07

Ieva Ilves to run in Latvian elections

10:25

Narva Mayor: Narva will not relocate Soviet tank monument

16:51

Economist: Estonia's electricity price increase inexplicably large

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: