Car hit by bullets in Lihula shooting now on display at Police Museum

A Soviet-era Zhiguli hit by a barrage of bullets when happening to drive by a deadly active shooting in Lihula in June 2020 has reached the Estonian Police Museum in Rakvere.

Following the shooting, the vehicle was initially transported to Pärnu Police Station, where it was held as evidence. After the shooter was sentenced, the vehicle, at the victims' request, was donated to the Police Museum.

At the museum, the display is being used to illustrate how ballistics are conducted at crime scenes as well as what bullets end up looking like after being fired.

Deadly shooting two years ago

On June 6, 2020, Mikk Tarraste, 33, opened fire on a motorcyclist and two passenger vehicles carrying a total of nine people near the town of Lihula in Pärnu County, killing the driver of the motorcycle. He then opened fire on a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on Tuudi-Raudtee tee, killing one adult and injuring three others, including two children.

Initially sentenced to 20 years in prison, Tarraste's sentence was later revised to life, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court of Estonia this spring.

On June 4, Tarraste was found dead in prison. There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, the Ministry of Justice said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!