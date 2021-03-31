E-residency background checks to become more thorough

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The e-residency programme turned six on December 1, 2020. Source: E-residency.
News

Future Estonian e-residents will need to provide additional information when applying for a digital ID, pursuant to an order by the minister of the interior stepping into effect from April.

Additional information will be sought from e-residents applying for the digital ID in order to render background checks more thorough and assess the purposefulness of the application.

A digital ID enables e-residents to reliably identify themselves online. The ID is not issued to a person who represents a threat to public order of national security.

"Estonian law enforcement authorities are already doing everything in their power on the basis of the data available to the state to exclude from the e-residency program those foreign nationals who do not abide by the law and may pose a threat to public order or security," Ruth Annus, head of the citizenship and migration policy department of the Ministry of the Interior, said. 

"Additional information is sought for the purpose of ensuring with even greater certainty that access to Estonia's e-services is only granted to those foreign nationals who meet the e-residency conditions provided by the law, who are reliable and whose conduct so far does not indicate that they might abuse this benefit in any way," she added.

In order to maintain user friendliness regardless of the increased amount of information requested from applicants, the Police and Border Guard Board in cooperation with the IT and development center of the Ministry of the Interior have created a new self-service environment for e-residents at https://eresident.politsei.ee.

The new environment enables users to create an account and fill in their application in several stages as well as monitor the status of their application, chief expert at the Identity and Status Bureau of the Police and Border Guard Board Eva-Helen Kangro said.

New data sought from applicants includes information about misdemeanor proceedings initiated against the applicant, prohibition on business as well as bank accounts owned by the applicant or their businesses, Kangro added.

Additional information is sought from all people applying for an e-resident's digital ID. The changes do not concern citizens of Estonia or people residing in Estonia on the basis of a residence permit.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:52

Estonian Music Days festival starts April 22, to be online only this year

16:35

E-residency background checks to become more thorough

16:08

Ansip looking to Aaviksoo and Madise for president

15:44

State unveils complete 3D map of Estonia

15:18

State Estonian exam set to go ahead despite remote learning

15:05

Former paper mill chimney to be redeveloped as viewing tower

14:44

Estonian national team to face Sweden in friendly

14:17

Video: 45,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Estonia

13:38

Development of Tallinn Hospital would be historic in volume and cost

13:27

Drunk driver in fatal Saaremaa crash convicted of murder

13:12

Minister, government COVID-19 chief differ on teen vaccines in 2021

12:39

Estonia pledges €1.3 million for humanitarian aid in Syria

12:17

Islanders gift 15,000 cups of tea to Tallinn hospital workers

11:48

Social ministry: Those who wish can get vaccinated in May and June

11:23

Coronavirus vaccination centers set up in Tallinn and Tartu

10:49

Diesel excise duty cuts has come at cost to state budget

10:30

NATO commander Europe: Alliance has proved its worth in Estonia Updated

10:27

Health Board: 1,009 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

09:55

Prime minister on restrictions: Numbers have not come down as we hoped

09:27

Gallery: Estonian-built naval protection vessels arrive at Tallinn harbor

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: