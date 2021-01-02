Lithuania launches own national e-residency scheme ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Lithuanian and Estonian flags.
Lithuanian and Estonian flags. Source: Estonian Ministry of Education and Research
News

Lithuania is to launch an e-residency scheme in January, joining Estonia in providing a service which allows, among other things, foreign nationals to set up companies registered in that country, to open bank accounts, and to declare taxes online.

Loreta Tumalavičienė, of Lithuania's migration department, told Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT's English-language page that: "We hope that the e-residency will start operating in January as scheduled."

"The e-residency [scheme] is in its final stage of completion, it will be tested on the migration department's IT systems and will start operating after we make sure it functions properly," Tumalavičienė added.

As with Estonia's scheme, which recently celebrated its sixth anniversary, Lithuanian e-residency will provide a digital ID which can be used to access a range of administrative, public, and commercial services, LRT reports.

Former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves wished Lithuania well in its endeavor.

"Lithuania, from its government to its stance of human rights and Belarusian liberty to its Fintech sector, is exceptionally cool," Ilves quote-tweeted early on Saturday.

Estonia's scheme has attracted tens of thousands of e-residents since it launched in December 2014.

In total, e-residents have created almost 15,000 Estonian companies in six years, with the coronavirus pandemic and its accompanying restrictions both acting as a boost for the project, and necessitating ways to offer cardless and contactless e-Residency, the latter currently being worked on.

The Seimas, the Lithuanian parliament, passed the legislative preconditions necessary for a national e-residency scheme in 2019.

The United Arab Emirates also operates an e-residency scheme.

Criticism of e-residency mostly revolves around fears the technology can be misused for criminal purposes, concerns heightened by the 2019 money laundering allegations connected with Estonian branches of Danske, Swedbank and SEB banks, as well as related concerns about the use of crypto currencies for nefarious purposes.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:49

Lithuania launches own national e-residency scheme

15:03

Health Insurance Fund to run at deficit in 2021 to account for COVID-19

14:33

Health Board: 383 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, seven deaths Updated

13:54

Estonia to support projects in Belarus with €800,000

12:24

1247 new general information number

11:23

Health Board fines bar €1,500 for violating coronavirus restrictions

10:42

Transport administration starts work, merges three separate state agencies

10:36

Mathematician: Estonia's infection rate is still rising

10:20

Tennis: Helen Narmont in career-first ITF semi-final spot

09:37

Voting at polling stations becomes more flexible from 2021

08:27

President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas' New Year address

01.01

Health Board: 417 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, five deaths

01.01

Tallinn Airport highlights new UK-Estonia travel rules after Brexit

01.01

Gallery: Tallinn's New Year's fireworks

31.12

President's New Year's speech: 'No one is alone'

31.12

ERR News schedule over the New Year holiday

31.12

ERR News looks back at 2020 in Estonia

31.12

India to open embassy in Estonia

31.12

Well-known diplomats leave Isamaa party

31.12

Government approves new COVID-19 business support package

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: