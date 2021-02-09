ID verification firm Veriff appoints Amish Mody CFO ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Amish Mody. Source: Jake Farra/Veriff
Estonian-founded secure identification verification firm Veriff has appointed Amish Mody its new Chief Financial Officer, the company says.

Mody joins the company from a fintech background in the U.K., having previously served as VP of Finance at Monese, based in that country, and before that as an investment banker. 

Mody said: "I am really excited to join Veriff, especially because I see a huge growth potential for the whole identity verification industry as the global digitalization has accelerated over the last year.

"So far I've experienced the ID verification business from a client's perspective, and now I'll get to see the other side." he added, via a company press release.

Mody's role will see him take charge of financial planning and analysis, accounting, business intelligence, and other finance-related matters at Veriff, which is a global firm headquartered in Tallinn.

Kaarel Kotkas, Veriff's founder and CEO said:  "Veriff has been growing fast, on a global scale, and financial management has a key role to play. With Amish on board we have an experienced CFO who knows the startup world inside out and has been working in the finance world on a global scale. He's got a unique background and I am glad he can join our team in Estonia."

Mody oversaw Monese's growth from pre-launch stage to a company staffed by several hundred people across four countries, Veriff says. Mody's banking experience largely centered on mergers and acquisition, capital raising and strategic advisory projects in the Central and Eastern Europe region.

Founded in 2015, Veriff is a global online identity verification company that aims to facilitate trust-building between organizations and their customers through intelligent, accurate and automated online identification verification, the company says.

Its capabilities include matching individuals to more than 9,000 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries.

It opened its first foreign office in New York City in 2019.

The company reportedly had to make lay-offs last year.

Kaarel Kotkas, ranked among the top 25 most influential young entrepreneurs in northern Europe, according to the 2018 Nordic Business Report.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

