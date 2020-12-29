Study: Estonians have higher trust in government than Latvians, Lithuanians ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Stenbock House, seat of the Estonian government, in Tallinn.
Stenbock House, seat of the Estonian government, in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonians have more trust in their government than Latvians and Lithuanians do in theirs but trust is not as high as in Finland, the results of a new survey show.

The study by Norstat and the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) showed 69 percent of Finns trust their government. The figure was lower in the three Baltic states with 53 percent of Estonians saying they trusted the government, 41 percent of Lithuanians and 30 percent of Latvians.

The survey was carried out online in the summer in all four countries and sought to map people's worldviews. More than 100 questions were asked and there were 1,000 participants in each country who were over the age of 18.

Among the questions, participants were asked about their level of trust in different institutions and were asked to answer on a four-point scale. The results showed that less than half of people in Latvia and Lithuania trust their parliament and government and slightly more than half do in Estonia.

The government is trusted by 69 percent in Finland, 53 percent in Estonia, 30 percent in Latvia and 41 percent in Lithuania.

70 percent of respondents in Finland trust the parliament, 51 percent in Estonia, 28 percent in Latvia and 24 percent in Lithuania. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:44

Coronavirus spring wave emergency transport cost state half-a-million euros

12:14

NyxAir has to borrow Nordica plane to keep Saaremaa flight route open

12:00

Health Board: 478 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

11:35

Over 100 Estonian citizens, residents book United Kingdom special flights

10:58

Regional daily: Narva Center Party members rebel against Yana Toom

10:26

Study: Estonians have higher trust in government than Latvians, Lithuanians

09:51

AK: Police called to 180 domestic violence incidents over Christmas break

09:28

Education minister proposes to send children back to school Updated

09:16

AK: Winter storms leave hundreds without Christmas electricity

08:28

Ministers will not receive COVID-19 vaccinations anytime soon

28.12

Coronavirus round-up: December 21-27

28.12

Opposition marriage referendum bill amendments may be presented last minute

28.12

Virologist: New virus strain may already have arrived in Estonia

28.12

Interior minister endorses distribution of 2021 immigration quota

28.12

Tallinn Airport planning to relaunch flights to London and Minsk

28.12

Digging work at Ämari Air Base reveals valuable archaeological finds

28.12

Estonia to buy 50,000 additional doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

28.12

Justice chancellor hits out on social media at sports facility closure

28.12

Weather service issues level 1 weather warning due to windy conditions, ice

28.12

Hunt plays pivotal role in Bengals win at Houston

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: