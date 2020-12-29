Study: Estonians have higher trust in government than Latvians, Lithuanians

Estonians have more trust in their government than Latvians and Lithuanians do in theirs but trust is not as high as in Finland, the results of a new survey show.

The study by Norstat and the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) showed 69 percent of Finns trust their government. The figure was lower in the three Baltic states with 53 percent of Estonians saying they trusted the government, 41 percent of Lithuanians and 30 percent of Latvians.

The survey was carried out online in the summer in all four countries and sought to map people's worldviews. More than 100 questions were asked and there were 1,000 participants in each country who were over the age of 18.

Among the questions, participants were asked about their level of trust in different institutions and were asked to answer on a four-point scale. The results showed that less than half of people in Latvia and Lithuania trust their parliament and government and slightly more than half do in Estonia.

The government is trusted by 69 percent in Finland, 53 percent in Estonia, 30 percent in Latvia and 41 percent in Lithuania.

70 percent of respondents in Finland trust the parliament, 51 percent in Estonia, 28 percent in Latvia and 24 percent in Lithuania.

--

