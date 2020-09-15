news

E-residency managing director steps down, moves to private sector ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Ott Vatter.
Ott Vatter. Source: Enterprise Estonia/Scanpix/Liis Treimann/Äripäev
News

The head of Estonia's e-residency program Ott Vatter is stepping down as managing director, and will move into the private sector.

Vatter told ERR radio station Vikerraadio's "News +" on Tuesday: "Broadly, the program has been in place for six years, through which time different times have been experienced and the program is in a stable state today and is a good time to hand over the baton."

Vatter's last working day is October 2.

Estonia currently has 72,640 e-residents, who have created almost 14,000 Estonian companies. According to e-residency, Enterprise Estonia, the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) and the Ministry of Finance, the positive economic impact of these companies on the Estonian state stands at €47 million.

The e-residency program was established at the end of 2014, with the aim of offering foreign citizens secure access to Estonian e-services. 

Following Estonia's example, similar e-residency programmes are being developed in Dubai, Lithuania, Portugal and Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:02

Latvia, Lithuania race ahead in bid to attract Belarusian IT companies

15:36

President starts two-week official work term in Pärnu

15:27

Latvia reduces COVID-19 quarantine time to 10 days

14:55

Drivers involved in five separate deer road strikes in one night

14:24

Kaja Kallas on new political season: Many battles ahead

14:01

E-residency managing director steps down, moves to private sector

13:24

Strawberry growers still waiting for information on loss compensation

13:02

SEB sees 40 percent fall in loan grace periods issued since early summer

12:33

Minister recommends reconsidering Foreign Service Act

11:53

President: Russia is dangerous because it realizes time is running out

11:43

New draft regulation would make it easier to change gender Updated

11:27

Tartu bans city center heavy truck traffic

10:44

Health Board: 25 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:27

New ministry website outlines military development post-independence

09:49

Ministry submits bill aimed at boosting rural pharmacy service provision

09:48

President warns Belarusian leaders of potential Hague court hearings

09:22

Doctor: 50 per 100,000 people COVID-19 threshold is right on the line

08:53

Jüri Vips makes Mugello podium, finishes seventh in feature race

08:26

Tallinn city government drafts bill defining what constitutes a nightclub

14.09

President: Trust local governments to run life in their regions

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: