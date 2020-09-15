E-residency managing director steps down, moves to private sector

The head of Estonia's e-residency program Ott Vatter is stepping down as managing director, and will move into the private sector.

Vatter told ERR radio station Vikerraadio's "News +" on Tuesday: "Broadly, the program has been in place for six years, through which time different times have been experienced and the program is in a stable state today and is a good time to hand over the baton."

Vatter's last working day is October 2.

Estonia currently has 72,640 e-residents, who have created almost 14,000 Estonian companies. According to e-residency, Enterprise Estonia, the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) and the Ministry of Finance, the positive economic impact of these companies on the Estonian state stands at €47 million.

The e-residency program was established at the end of 2014, with the aim of offering foreign citizens secure access to Estonian e-services.

Following Estonia's example, similar e-residency programmes are being developed in Dubai, Lithuania, Portugal and Ukraine.

