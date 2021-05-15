Saturday available coronavirus vaccine quota snapped up in morning

All available coronavirus vaccine time slots Saturday were booked up before lunchtime, Baltic News Service reports. Saturday saw the vaccine rolled out to those aged 30 and over, down from 40 and over earlier in the week.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, appointment spots were available at nine hospitals across the country, the patient portal had announced, but these were taken up through the course of the morning as well, BNS reports.

From Monday, vaccination centers are to open nationwide and people aged 16 and older are eligible.

The staggered lowering of the age floor this week was instigated to disperse the workload, BNS reports.

Those wanting the vaccine should either log on to the digilugu national patient portal, or contact the specific institution they want to use to get their injection.

While those from at-risk groups such as the elderly can also get their vaccine at such centers, family doctors are continuing to both carry out this work and to administer booster shots, BNS reports.

Online wait times this week have been reported as lengthy as large numbers of people now eligible to receive a vaccination tried to do so.

More vaccine centers may be opened up depending on public interest as well as vaccine supply; those wishing booster shots can get them at the same location as their first injection, BNS reports.

Manufacturers of three of the four coronavirus vaccines in any case require two doses of their product.

Health minister: Over 60,000 vaccine doses due next week

Around 900,000 doses are due to arrive in Estonia in May and June, with weekly arrival volumes likely to sharply rise from the end of this month.

As of Saturday, over 397,000 people had received a coronavirus vaccine in Estonia, with close to half of these having had two doses.

The new centers will include facilities in Tallinn, Tartu and Pärnu, while existing centers nationwide will continue to function, BNS reports.

Meanwhile on Friday, social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center) said that around 62,520 coronavirus doses are likely to arrive next week, from three of the four EU-approved makers which Estonia has been using.

42,120 Pfizer/BioNTech doses will arrive, along with 12,000 from AstraZeneca and 8,400 Moderna vaccines, ERR reported Friday.

Janssen is sending no consignment next week, but will resume the following.

Pfizer/BioNTech will announce the size of its vaccine deliveries every two weeks, rather than at the end of every second quarter, Kiik told ERR.

Kiik also said there was no need to extend the period between first and second dose, a stance that one of the doctors on the government's coronavirus advisory board, Andres Merits, agreed with, saying it might even cause more confusion.

