Health Board: 328 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, three deaths

328 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonian in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. Three people who had contracted COVID-19 have died over the same period.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 288.6. Six percent of primary coronavirus tests carried out during that time returned positive, the board says.

Harju County saw the largest number of positive test results at 100, 88 of them from Tallinn.

All bar one of Estonia's 15 counties posted at least one new coronavirus case in the past 24 hours.

Ida-Viru County reported 84 new cases, Pärnu County 32, Tartu County 28, Lääne-Viru County 19 and Viljandi County 11.

The remaining counties reported case numbers in single figures: Võru County posted six, Jõgeva County five, Järva and Valga counties four, Põlva County three, Lääne County two and Rapla County and Saaremaa one each.

Hiiumaa reported no new cases in the past 24 hours, while 18 of the cases reported by the Health Board were in individuals with no place of residence associated with them in the population registry – the source the board uses in compiling its data.

Three deaths among people who had contracted coronavirus were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who have died from causes relating to the virus since the pandemic began to 1,235.

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were opened in hospitals in the past day, the board says. A total of 197 people are hospitalized due to the virus, seven fewer than the previous day.

Thirty-one of those hospitalized are in intensive care, 19 on assisted breathing.

The average age of hospitalized people is 67, with 70 percent of patients (138 people) aged over 60.

A total of 6,389 primary coronavirus tests were administered in the past 24 hours, with 328, or 5.1 percent, returning positive, the board says.

8,995 coronavirus vaccines were administered over the same period, 5,238 of them first doses.

A total of 418,305 people have been vaccinated, while 187,980 people have received full coverage (i.e. two doses).

Sixty-five percent of people aged over 70 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, with over 60 percent of this age group vaccinated in every county, save for Ida-Viru County which is below that level, the Health Board says.

As of Thursday, 7,676 COVID-19 cases in 7,332 people had been wrapped up in hospitals (some people have more than one coronavirus case appended to them, hence the discrepancy - ed), while 119,799 people have been declared recovered from coronavirus, meaning they meet the triple criteria of not having tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, not being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and not awaiting a coronavirus case file to be terminated by a healthcare professional.

More detailed information is available from the koroonakaart site here.

