Video: 45,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Estonia

On Wednesday, 45,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Estonia which will mostly be used for mass vaccinations this weekend.

Additionally, 19,890 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived in Estonia on Monday.

As of Wednesday lunchtime, more than 200,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 62,184 people have received two doses.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) wrote on Twitter it took 10 weeks to vaccinate the first 100,000 people but only 3.5 weeks to vaccinate the second.

