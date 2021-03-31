Video: 45,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Estonia

News
News

On Wednesday, 45,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Estonia which will mostly be used for mass vaccinations this weekend.

Additionally,  19,890 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived in Estonia on Monday.

As of Wednesday lunchtime, more than 200,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 62,184 people have received two doses. 

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) wrote on Twitter it took 10 weeks to vaccinate the first 100,000 people but only 3.5 weeks to vaccinate the second.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:18

State Estonian exam set to go ahead despite remote learning

15:05

Former paper mill chimney to be redeveloped as viewing tower

14:44

Estonian national team to face Sweden in friendly

14:17

Video: 45,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Estonia

13:38

Development of Tallinn Hospital would be historic in volume and cost

13:27

Drunk driver in fatal Saaremaa crash convicted of murder

13:12

Minister, government COVID-19 chief differ on teen vaccines in 2021

12:39

Estonia pledges €1.3 million for humanitarian aid in Syria

12:17

Islanders gift 15,000 cups of tea to Tallinn hospital workers

11:48

Social ministry: Those who wish can get vaccinated in May and June

11:23

Coronavirus vaccination centers set up in Tallinn and Tartu

10:49

Diesel excise duty cuts has come at cost to state budget

10:30

NATO commander Europe: Alliance has proved its worth in Estonia Updated

10:27

Health Board: 1,009 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

09:55

Prime minister on restrictions: Numbers have not come down as we hoped

09:27

Gallery: Estonian-built naval protection vessels arrive at Tallinn harbor

08:57

Ratings: Center climbs back to second place in rankings

08:36

Tallinn University's 'Green Month' champions sustainable development

30.03

Coronavirus round-up: March 22-28

30.03

Rail accidents and incidents continue downward trend in 2020

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: