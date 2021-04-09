Health Board: 677 cases of coronavirus diagnosed, 16 deaths

677 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last day, the Health Board said on Friday. The number of total deaths has now passed 1,000.

There were 403 new cases in Harju County and 308 of those were in Tallinn.

Seventy-four cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 32 in Rapla County, 30 in Viljandi County, 29 in Tartu County, 26 in Pärnu County and 22 in Lääne-Viru County.

Fifteen cases were reported in Võru County, 10 in Järva County, six each in Saare and Jõgeva counties, four in Põlva County, three in Lääne County and two each in Hiiu and Valga counties. There were 13 cases with no information in the population register.

In total, 5,519 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 12.3 percent. The 14-day infection rate is now 866.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

608 patients are being treated in hospital as of Friday morning and 64 cases were opened during the last day.

There were 16 deaths during the last day, taking the total to 1,006.

In total, 248,237 people have been vaccinated in Estonia and 73,306 people have received two doses. Yesterday, 12,919 vaccines were administered in Estonia, a new record high. 11,648 were first doses and 1,271 were second doses.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!