Health Board: 899 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, 13 deaths

899 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday. The 14-day infection rate has fallen below 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There were 564 new cases in Harju County and 426 of those were reported in Tallinn.

111 cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 38 in Tartu County, 33 in Lääne-Viru County, 28 in Rapla County, 23 in Pärnu County and 21 in Viljandi County.

There were 16 in Jõgeva County, 14 in Järav County, 10 in Lääne County, three in Saare County, two each in Põlva and Hiiu counties and 1 in Valga County. There were no cases in Võru County. Thirty-four cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,413 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 16.6 percent. The 14-day infection rate is now 995.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

686 patients are being treated in hospital and 79 new cases were opened during the last day.

There were 13 deaths and the total number of people who have died after being infected with coronavirus is 964.

3,511 vaccinations were administered during the last day and 990 of those were second doses. In total, 229,241 people have been vaccinated at least once in Estonia.

Editor's note: The number of deaths reported on Tuesday has changed from 14 to 13.

