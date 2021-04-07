Health Board: 984 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

984 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday. There were 13 deaths.

There were 520 new cases in Harju County and 406 of those were reported in Tallinn.

114 cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 70 in Tartu County, 50 in Lääne-Viru County, 37 in Pärnu County, 27 in Rapla County and 20 in Saare County.

There were 19 each in Põlva and Võru counties, 17 in Järva County, 14 in Lääne County, 12 in Jõgeva County, 10 each in Valga and Viljandi counties and three each in Hiiu County. Forty-two cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 6,116 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 16.1 percent. The 14-day infection rate is now 952.4 per 100,000 inhabitants.

650 patients are being treated in hospital and 56 new cases were opened during the last day.

Thirteen new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 61-year-old man, a 67-year-old man, two 68-year-old men, a 74-year-old man, a 75-year-old woman, a 77-year-old woman, an 80-year-old woman, an 83-year-old man, an 86 year-old woman, an 87-year-old woman, a 90-year-old man, and a 96-year-old man. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 976 people in Estonia in total.

2,482 vaccinations were administered during the last day and 1,137 of those were second doses. In total, 231,710 people have been vaccinated at least once in Estonia.

