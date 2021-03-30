Estonia removes travel exceptions for Latvia, Lithuania and Finland

Estonia will remove the travel exceptions for Latvia, Lithuania and Finland and travelers will be required to quarantine on arrival from April 5.

The Government Communications Office said anyone who has been vaccinated or had coronavirus in the last six months is exempt from the 10-day quarantine period.

Quarantine can be shortened with two negative tests, one taken no longer than 72 hours before departure and the second no earlier than six days after the first.

If the trip is for work, study or a family event the traveler can return home before the end of the quarantine period.

Previously, travelers from the three countries were not required to quarantine if they presented a negative test on arrival.

The restrictions related to travel from the United Kingdom will also be lifted.

In the border town of Valga-Valka, the current regulation remains valid for movement between cities. The government plans to adopt the corresponding order this Thursday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!