Almost 12,000 Moderna vaccine doses have been administered

As of Tuesday, March 23, 11,911 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered in Estonia. In total, 18,000 doses have arrived in the country, with additional doses expected to arrive this week.

The communication manager of the Health Board (Terviseamet), Merilin Vernik, said that on Thursday, 10,800 extra doses are expected to arrive. The circumstances of the April delivery are yet to be known.

Vernik said that the vaccine is suitable for people aged 18 and older.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!