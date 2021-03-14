Mass vaccination tested

The capacity of the digital registration system as well as mass vaccination in medical centers all over the country is being tested this week. Some elderly people even traveled to the next county for the vaccine.

Estonia has been divided into three regions doctors in one of which have the chance to order vaccines every week. But Friday morning marked nationwide vaccine deliveries so mass vaccination at centers could be tested over the weekend, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

People had to register online and were allowed to travel to another county for their shot.

"The computer initially showed there were no free places, while some opened up in Ida-Viru County a few hours later. There were around ten slots in Kohtla-Järve and I did not hesitate," said Rakvere resident Raivo Riim.

Riim later learned that some slots also opened up in his home city of Rakvere on Thursday. His family doctor would not have invited Riim in any time soon.

"I called a few days ago to ask whether they needed volunteers and say that I stand ready to rush over immediately. But they said they are only just vaccinating people over 80 and have 30 doses for 100 people," Riim said.

Riim said that it is not a problem when doctors in the next town are not up to speed with his medical history. "A doctor is a doctor, both are wise. There is no difference here," he said.

A few family medicine centers had also joined the pilot project that allowed Tallinn resident Kaido Kärner who lives in Männiku to get the shot at his local clinic.

"It was all about who could register online first. I had no plan and did not believe I was on the list, but when I went to take a look, I saw there were some free places and after a few clicks I was registered," Kärner said.

He said that booking a time in the digital registration system is a good solution once there will be enough vaccine for everyone.

Kärner also said that news of the possibility that the AstraZeneca vaccine can cause thrombi did not make him hesitant.

"It occurred to me but looking at how many people have received the vaccine versus a few dozen cases of thrombosis that might not even be related, I'd say the risk is negligible."

Over 6,000 places for vaccination were made available this weekend that can be booked by people over the age of 65.

There are still slots available in Ida-Viru and Saare counties

Head of the health service of the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (TEHIK) Tõnis Jaagus told ERR at 5 p.m. on Saturday that there were still some free slots in Ida-Viru County and Saaremaa.

"There are around 400 in the Ida-Viru Central Hospital and 40 in the Narva Hospital. Around 100 slots are still open in Kuressaare," Jaagus said.

Jaagus added that the pilot project has come along smoothly after the first day's stampede.

"We can say today that the healthcare information system has received 3,700 vaccination confirmations. And that figure will only grow."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!