Mass vaccination tested ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Vaccination in Tallinn. Source: ERR
News

The capacity of the digital registration system as well as mass vaccination in medical centers all over the country is being tested this week. Some elderly people even traveled to the next county for the vaccine.

Estonia has been divided into three regions doctors in one of which have the chance to order vaccines every week. But Friday morning marked nationwide vaccine deliveries so mass vaccination at centers could be tested over the weekend, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

People had to register online and were allowed to travel to another county for their shot.

"The computer initially showed there were no free places, while some opened up in Ida-Viru County a few hours later. There were around ten slots in Kohtla-Järve and I did not hesitate," said Rakvere resident Raivo Riim.

Riim later learned that some slots also opened up in his home city of Rakvere on Thursday. His family doctor would not have invited Riim in any time soon.

"I called a few days ago to ask whether they needed volunteers and say that I stand ready to rush over immediately. But they said they are only just vaccinating people over 80 and have 30 doses for 100 people," Riim said.

Riim said that it is not a problem when doctors in the next town are not up to speed with his medical history. "A doctor is a doctor, both are wise. There is no difference here," he said.

A few family medicine centers had also joined the pilot project that allowed Tallinn resident Kaido Kärner who lives in Männiku to get the shot at his local clinic.

"It was all about who could register online first. I had no plan and did not believe I was on the list, but when I went to take a look, I saw there were some free places and after a few clicks I was registered," Kärner said.

He said that booking a time in the digital registration system is a good solution once there will be enough vaccine for everyone.

Kärner also said that news of the possibility that the AstraZeneca vaccine can cause thrombi did not make him hesitant.

"It occurred to me but looking at how many people have received the vaccine versus a few dozen cases of thrombosis that might not even be related, I'd say the risk is negligible."

Over 6,000 places for vaccination were made available this weekend that can be booked by people over the age of 65.

There are still slots available in Ida-Viru and Saare counties

Head of the health service of the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (TEHIK) Tõnis Jaagus told ERR at 5 p.m. on Saturday that there were still some free slots in Ida-Viru County and Saaremaa.

"There are around 400 in the Ida-Viru Central Hospital and 40 in the Narva Hospital. Around 100 slots are still open in Kuressaare," Jaagus said.

Jaagus added that the pilot project has come along smoothly after the first day's stampede.

"We can say today that the healthcare information system has received 3,700 vaccination confirmations. And that figure will only grow."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:39

Reed straws manufactured in Saaremaa

09:27

Football league launches investigation into sexual abuse allegations Updated

09:17

PPA urges people to prepare for expiration of IDs

08:40

LTKH operating first disinfection robot in the Baltics

08:18

Mass vaccination tested

13.03

Avian flu widespread in northern Estonia

13.03

Foreign ministry spokesperson: Estonia-Turkey relations remain strong

13.03

Private media firms: State aid needed or some local papers face bankruptcy

13.03

Prime Minister: We will continue to raise Ukraine issue at UNSC

13.03

Tallinn ambulance boss: Raised alert level will lead to reduced quality

13.03

SDE chair: We don't rule out voting for Ratas as next Riigikogu speaker

13.03

Gallery: 32-year-old bat found in Estonia

13.03

Health Board: 1,586 new COVD-19 cases in past 24 hours, 15 deaths

13.03

AK: SDE likely to vote against Martin Helme as deputy speaker

13.03

Minister: Number of states condemning Russia over Crimea at record level

13.03

Daily: Estonia has highest seven-day COVID-19 rate globally

12.03

Lux Express culls 25 percent of its routes due to restrictions

12.03

AK: Shuttered stores awaiting rental relief

12.03

Finnish state energy group Fortum in €800 million sale of Baltic businesses

12.03

Ülle Matt: How to close the gender wage gap in companies?

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: