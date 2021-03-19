Health Board: 1,751 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

First COVID-19 vaccinations in Tallinn (photo is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
1,751 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday. There were 11 deaths.

There 1,122 new cases in Harju County with 858 cases in Tallinn.

122 positive tests were reported in Ida-Viru County, 80 in Lääne-Viru County, 75 each in Pärnu and Tartu counties, 58 in Rapla County, 50 in Viljandi County, 47 in Saare County and 30 in Võrumaa. 

There were 22 new cases in Järva County, 15 in Jõgeva County, 11 in Lääne County, 10 in Valga County, six in Hiiu County and one in Põlva County. Twenty-seven cases had no information in the population register.

A total of 8,510 tests were analyzed giving a 20.6 percent positive share. The 14-day infection rate is now 1553.1 per 100,00 - the highest in Europe.

Seventy-six people were admitted to hospital yesterday and 691 coronavirus patients are being treated across the country.

Eleven new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving an 86 year-old woman, an 85-year-old woman, an 85-year-old man, an 81-year-old man, an 80-year-old man, a 78-year-old man, a 73-year-old man, a 71-year-old woman, a 69-year-old man, and two 66-year-old men.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 769 people in Estonia in total.

7,437 vaccinations were administered during the day, of which 6,652 were first doses. The total number of people vaccinated is now 157,489 and 54,772 people have received a second dosed. 

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

