Estonia has Europe's highest 14-day coronavirus infection rate ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Coronavirus testing starts at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia has Europe's highest 14-day coronavirus infection rate, comparative data from the World Health Organization (WHO) showed on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Estonia's infection rate overtook the Czech Republic's.

Estonia's rate rose from 1,491.67 on Tuesday morning to 1,515 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the course of the last day. The Czech Republic's infection rate is now 1,477 per 100,000 inhabitants.

San Marino (1,217), Montenegro (1,054), Hungary (949) and Serbia (855) follow the two leaders. Iceland has the lowest infection rate at 9 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Estonia's Harju County has the highest sub-regional 14-day infection rate at 2,124, according to data from WHO.

Estonia's infection rate has been rising steadily for the past few months and the country is now in lockdown to try and stop the spread.

Last Friday, Estonia has the highest 7-day infection rate.

View the data on the World Health Organization's website.

Estonia has the highest 14-day infection rate in Europe. Source: World Health Organization.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:29

Long-running child psychiatry battle ends with bill passing Riigikogu

18:55

11 serious side effects reported after vaccinations last week

18:49

Estonia has Europe's highest 14-day coronavirus infection rate

18:33

Weekly ordered to publish retraction of Linnamäe business claims

17:51

State setting up €6-million school camps to cover COVID-19 education gaps

17:22

Men's national football team world cup qualifiers squad announced

16:47

Züleyxa Izmailova: Families with children must not be overlooked in crisis

16:12

Tallinn to propose sick leave compensation from first day

15:48

Gallery: Estonia goes green for St Patrick's Day

15:23

Government vaccine plan suspended due to supply issues

14:53

Siim Kallas: EU wants to effect true digital and climate turns

14:18

Latvia part-lifting third country flight ban after a year in place

13:45

Foreign Minister: Vaccine supply smoother than 2020's masks procurement

13:14

AK: 'Nelery' mother's victory may require law change

13:04

Ministry: Construction store selling food must close

12:37

€117 million from supplementary budget to go on second pillar payments

12:09

Cruise ships will return to Tallinn in summer, Port of Tallinn believes

11:44

Global Estonian Report: March 17– 24

11:11

Auditor: Bio-waste must be better identified, EU fines may follow if not

10:55

Health Board: 1,784 new cases of coronavirus, six deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: