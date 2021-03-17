Estonia has Europe's highest 14-day coronavirus infection rate, comparative data from the World Health Organization (WHO) showed on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Estonia's infection rate overtook the Czech Republic's.

Estonia's rate rose from 1,491.67 on Tuesday morning to 1,515 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the course of the last day. The Czech Republic's infection rate is now 1,477 per 100,000 inhabitants.

San Marino (1,217), Montenegro (1,054), Hungary (949) and Serbia (855) follow the two leaders. Iceland has the lowest infection rate at 9 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Estonia's Harju County has the highest sub-regional 14-day infection rate at 2,124, according to data from WHO.

Estonia's infection rate has been rising steadily for the past few months and the country is now in lockdown to try and stop the spread.

Last Friday, Estonia has the highest 7-day infection rate.

