Health Board: 1,463 cases of coronavirus diagnosed, 11 deaths

A worker cleaning a Tallinn Transport bus. Source: Tallinn Transport.
1,463 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia during the last day and there were 11 deaths, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

There were 889 cases in Harju County and of those 673 were in Tallinn.

The second highest number of cases was 95 in Tartu County, followed by 87 in Ida-Viru County, 69 in Lääne-Viru County, 41 in Saaremaa, 40 in Viljandi County, 39 in Lääne County, 34 in Pärnu County, 32 in Rapla County and 31 in Võru County.

There were 19 cases in Jõgeva County, 18 in Järva County, 11 in Hiiu County, eight in Valga County and four in Põlva County. There were 46 cases with no information in the population register.  

In total, 7,865 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 18.6 percent. The 14-day average is now 1,491.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Seventy-five patients were admitted to hospital during the last day and 687 people were receiving treatment on Tuesday morning. This is 24 less than on Monday.

During the last day, 3,638 coronavirus vaccinations were administered and of those 3,374 were first doses. So far, 141,912 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 52,932 people have received two doses.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

Editor: Helen Wright

