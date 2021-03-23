Health Board: 1,064 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Corona vaccine. Source: Jassu Hertsmann
News

There were 1,054 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed during the last day and 12 deaths, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 668 were recorded in Harju County and 490 of those were in Tallinn.

Ninety-six cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, 58 in Tartu County, 40 in Lääne-Viru County, 27 each in Pärnu and Rapla counties, 26 in Lääne County and 24 in Viljandi County.

There were 20 cases in Järva County, 11 in Jõgeva County, nine in Hiiu County, eight in Võru County, seven each in Saare and Valga counties and six each in Põlva County. Thirty cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 6,233 tests were analyzed giving a positive rate of 17.1 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 1502,7 per 100.000 inhabitants.

Eighty-five people were admitted to hospital and 692 patients were being treated for coronavirus as of Tuesday morning.

So far, 809 people have died after contracting coronavirus.

As of Tuesday morning, 169,435 people have been vaccinated for the first time and 57,559 people have received a second dose. In total, 2,490 doses were administered in the last day.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:49

NATO voices reservist readiness concern ahead of scaled-down Spring Storm

13:12

EPL: Schoolgirl basketball coach charged with sex offenses involving minors

12:40

Daily: Hate speech legislation to be left aside for now

12:04

Virtual forum seeks to involve diaspora in Estonia's development

11:34

AK: Distance learning means Tartu University residence halls largely empty

11:19

Government coronavirus adviser: Vaccinating over 80s should be priority

10:55

Health Board: 1,064 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

10:51

AK: First ever Seto-language kindergarten due to open in fall

10:23

Rapid tests can now be bought in Estonian pharmacies

09:49

Ratings: Ratas most preferred candidate as prime minister, support rises

09:23

11 serious vaccination symptoms reported last week

09:01

Government-by-Facebook may be causing public confusion

08:24

Coronavirus round-up: March 15-21

07:55

COVID-19 restrictions force home World Cup qualifier to be played in Poland Updated

22.03

Immunologist: Antibodies could provide protection for at least a year

22.03

Tallinn Airport restarts flights to Kyiv on March 28

22.03

Residence permits issued for employment dropped 4.2 percent in 2020

22.03

Carlos Jürgens and Oral Roberts advance to March Madness Sweet 16

22.03

Riigikogu committee discusses raising age of consent

22.03

Estonian epee national team starts Olympic chase with victory over Ukraine

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: