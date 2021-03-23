Health Board: 1,064 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

There were 1,054 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed during the last day and 12 deaths, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 668 were recorded in Harju County and 490 of those were in Tallinn.

Ninety-six cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, 58 in Tartu County, 40 in Lääne-Viru County, 27 each in Pärnu and Rapla counties, 26 in Lääne County and 24 in Viljandi County.

There were 20 cases in Järva County, 11 in Jõgeva County, nine in Hiiu County, eight in Võru County, seven each in Saare and Valga counties and six each in Põlva County. Thirty cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 6,233 tests were analyzed giving a positive rate of 17.1 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 1502,7 per 100.000 inhabitants.

Eighty-five people were admitted to hospital and 692 patients were being treated for coronavirus as of Tuesday morning.

So far, 809 people have died after contracting coronavirus.

As of Tuesday morning, 169,435 people have been vaccinated for the first time and 57,559 people have received a second dose. In total, 2,490 doses were administered in the last day.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!