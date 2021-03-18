Government extends alcohol sales ban until end of April

The government has extended a ban on the late-night sale of alcohol until April 30.

The ban states alcohol cannot be sold between the hours of 10 p.m. and 10 a.m and has been in place for several months already.

Currently, bars and restaurants are closed under order of the government except for take-away. The restrictions are due to end on April 11, but will likely be extended.

The restriction on the sale of alcohol does not apply on board of an aircraft used for the international carriage of passengers, in the security restricted area of an international airport, and at a point of sale located beyond the on-board inspection gates in the waiting area of a passenger terminal of an international port.

There is also no restriction on guests staying in accommodation establishments using the accommodation's minibars.

