Watch Live: Government coronavirus vaccine info session

An online public information session about coronavirus vaccination in Estonia will be held on Wednesday afternoon featuring government members and health experts. ERR News will live stream the event which will have simultaneous translation into English.

The session lasts two hours, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Estonian time.

Speakers include:

Tanel Kiik, Health and Labor minister (Center);

Professor Irja Lutsar, University of Tartu;

Maris Jesse, Ministry of Social Affairs;

Karmen Joller, board member Estonian Society of Family Practitioners;

Külli Friedemann, Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa);

Maia Uusküla, State Agency of Medicines (Raviamet);

Irina Filippova, chief of the Health Board's Infectious Disease Surveillance and Epidemic Control Department.

The expert panel will give an overview of the current state of COVID-19 vaccination in Estonia and also be available to answer questions, which can be posted via the worksup.com website once the question and answer session beings (enter keyword "vaktsineeri").

The session will have simultaneous translation into English, Russian and Estonian Sign Language.

ERR News is carrying the live-stream (click the link above), as is ERR's online news in Estonian, ETV, the website of daily Postimees and portal Delfi.

Russian-language TV channel ETV+ is carrying questions and answers with Russian translation from 2.25 p.m.

