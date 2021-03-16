Watch Live: Government coronavirus vaccine info session ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Coronavirus vaccines at East-Tallinn Central Hospital. Source: Raigo Pajula/ITK
News

An online public information session about coronavirus vaccination in Estonia will be held on Wednesday afternoon featuring government members and health experts. ERR News will live stream the event which will have simultaneous translation into English.

 

The session lasts two hours, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Estonian time.

Speakers include:

  • Tanel Kiik, Health and Labor minister (Center);
  • Professor Irja Lutsar, University of Tartu;
  • Maris Jesse, Ministry of Social Affairs;
  • Karmen Joller, board member Estonian Society of Family Practitioners;
  • Külli Friedemann, Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa);
  • Maia Uusküla, State Agency of Medicines (Raviamet);
  • Irina Filippova, chief of the Health Board's Infectious Disease Surveillance and Epidemic Control Department.

The expert panel will give an overview of the current state of COVID-19 vaccination in Estonia and also be available to answer questions, which can be posted via the worksup.com website once the question and answer session beings (enter keyword "vaktsineeri"). 

The session will have simultaneous translation into English, Russian and Estonian Sign Language.

ERR News is carrying the live-stream (click the link above), as is ERR's online news in Estonian, ETV, the website of daily Postimees and portal Delfi.

Russian-language TV channel ETV+ is carrying questions and answers with Russian translation from 2.25 p.m.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:28

Tartu preparing to open a coronavirus vaccination centre

19:04

Low birth rates may spell black storks' disappearance from Estonia

18:29

Portal: Russian military incursion into Estonia would fit Putin agenda

18:02

Analysis: People's mobility similar to emergency situation last spring

17:29

Watch Live: Government coronavirus vaccine info session

16:59

Nordica CEO: No plans to seek state aid this year

16:26

Shale oil producer VKG reports 75 percent fall in profits for 2020

16:19

Tartu 2024 seeking summer volunteers

16:01

Diesel sales up record 23.2 percent on year to February

15:46

Medicines agency: Suspending AstraZeneca vaccines would be drastic measure

15:32

Merlin Rehema: On-demand solutions to complement county public transport

15:20

600 more deaths recorded in first nine weeks of 2021

14:51

Ministry: Vaccination of education workers almost complete

14:28

Lutsar: Coronavirus infection rate will fall soon

14:21

Tartu green schemes placed second in international competition

13:52

Swedish defense report: NATO northeastern defense should focus short-term

13:34

Baltic prime ministers call for EU to speed up coronavirus vaccine rollout

13:10

Culture area themes revealed for next three years

12:38

Joosep Kaasik new PPA northern prefecture chief, on €4,600 per month

12:15

Finance minister: Supplementary budget will total €641 million

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: