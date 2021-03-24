1,553 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 7,265 tests taken - a rate of 21.4 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. 14 deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 1,033 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 814 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 107 new cases in Ida-Viru County, 86 in Lääne-Viru County. 60 new cases were diagnosed in Tartu County with 50 discovered in Viljandi County. Rapla County saw 40 new cases over the last 24 hours. 28 cases went to Jõgeva County with 26 each diagnosed in Saare and Järva counties. 23 new cases were opened in Lääne County, 20 in Pärnu County, seven cases each went to Põlva and Valga counties. Five cases were found in Võru County and Hiiu County saw 4 new cases.

There was no information in the population registry for 31 of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,507.85, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 172,183 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 57,738 of them having already received their second dose.

698 people receiving treatment in hospital, 69 in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 698 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 44 under assisted breathing. There are 69 patients in intensive care.

A total of 7,265 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 1,553 returning positive and 5,712 negative – a positive rate of 21.4 percent. There have been 1,103,635 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 99,008 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

70,913 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 21,123 (29.8 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 49,790 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were 14 deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 823 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

