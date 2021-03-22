Hospital manager: Situation with hospital beds in Tallinn is critical ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Arkadi Popov. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Intensive care beds for coronavirus patients in Tallinn has almost reached 100 percent occupancy and general beds are 80 percent full in the northern region, Arkadi Popov, head of the West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTK) told ERR on Monday.

Popov said having 700 patients in need of treatment for COVID-19 in Estonia is difficult. "The occupancy is primarily high in Tallinn hospitals," Popov said.

He said West Tallinn Central Hospital's occupancy is 85 percent. "There are some free beds, but intensive care beds are full," Popov said.

In the North Estonia Medical Center, the general bed occupancy is 88 percent but 26 of 27 beds are occupied in intensive care.

"With this dynamic, where more patients come to hospitals that the hospital can admit, we have to think whether the current restrictions are working or should be stricter. We will see in the coming days," Popov said.

Patients from the northern region are already being sent to hospitals in the south.

"On Sunday, we discussed this issue with Dr. Urmas Sule, chief medical officer of the Health Board. If the hospitals in Tallinn are overcrowded, we ask for the help of the Tartu University Hospital and other hospitals. The capacity of Tallinn hospitals is on the edge. Opening an additional COVID department at LTK would mean that emergency treatment and its quality will suffer. East Tallinn Central Hospital is in the same situation. Unfortunately, it must be said that we are already becoming dependent on the help of colleagues," Popov said.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

