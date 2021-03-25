Health Board: 1,429 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 13 deaths

1,429 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 7,259 tests taken - a rate of 19.7 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. 13 deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 837 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 626 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 188 new cases in Ida-Viru County and 79 in Lääne-Viru County. 69 new cases were diagnosed in Pärnu County, 61 in Tartu County and 29 in Rapla County. 22 cases each were found in Järva and Viljandi counties with 19 cases diagnosed in Saare County, 18 in Võru County and 15 in Jõgeva County. Nine cases each were found among people registered in Hiiu and Valga counties, four in Lääne County and two in Põlva County.

There was no information in the population registry for 46 of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,468.12, data from the Health Board shows. The total number of cases in Estonia has exceeded 100,000 and sits at 100,437, as of Thursday morning.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 836 people in Estonia in total.

In total, 177,457 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 58,143 of them having already received their second dose.

692 people receiving treatment in hospital, 71 in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 692 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 48 under assisted breathing. There are 71 patients in intensive care.

A total of 7,259 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 1,429 returning positive and 5,830 negative – a positive rate of 19.7 percent. There have been 1,110,888 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 100,437 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

71,376 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 21,584 (30.2 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 49,792 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were 13 deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 836 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 1,468.12 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable issue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

