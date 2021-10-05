Health Board: 233 hospitalized patients, 896 new covid cases, nine deaths

As of Tuesday morning, 233 patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 896 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. Of the hospitalized patients, 169 (72.5 percent) are unvaccinated and 64 (27.5 percent) are vaccinated.

In total, 6,219 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 14.4 percent. Of the new cases, 599 (66.9 percent) were unvaccinated and 297 (33.1 percent) had finished the vaccination cycle.

In total, 761,508 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 711,088 of them having already received their second dose. 1,739 vaccine doses were administered since Monday morning.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 690.91, data from the Health Board shows.

There were nine deaths, involving a 62-year old man, a 72-year old man, a 74-year old man, a 77-year old man, a 77-year old woman, an 85-year old woman, an 86-year old man, an 88-year old woman and a 99-year old man. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,379 people in Estonia in total.

233 people receiving treatment in hospital, 19 in intensive care

As of Tuesday morning, 233 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 13 under assisted breathing. There are 19 patients in intensive care.

A total of 6,219 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 896 returning positive and 5,323 negative – a positive rate of 14.4 percent.

There have been 1,945,216 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 159,787 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

145,960 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 47,255 (32.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 98,705 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

